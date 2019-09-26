PORT HAWKESBURY: “100 Women Who Care Rural Cape Breton” is hosting their third annual event on October 23 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre’s Bear Head Room.

Women from across rural Cape Breton, from all walks of life, are invited to get connected with this initiative to make a difference in the community.

100 Women Who Care is a great way for women who don’t have a lot of extra time to make a big impact in the lives of those in need of help. Members of 100 Women Who Care Rural Cape Breton Chapter are invited to nominate a local charitable organization (must be a registered charity). Members of the local chapter meet for two hours once a year. At the meeting, three randomly chosen charities from our list of nominees will give a five minute presentation about the work they do.

The 100-plus women attending the meeting vote for one of the three presenting local charities, choosing the cause that made the most compelling presentation.

Each member will write a $100 cheque to the selected organization (or cash) and watch how the group’s commitment turns into a $10,000-plus donation. Members receive a tax receipt directly from the winning charity.

At the second meeting in October 2018, the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary came through with the most votes in their plea for a new portable ultrasound for the hospital, walking away with a cash prize of over $16,400. They will be on hand on October 23 to detail the impact made by the purchase of the portable ultrasound machine. The registered charities that were nominated in previous years will be automatically entered in the 2019 draw (with the exception of last year’s winner who will be eligible to participate again in five years).

This is an opportunity to join the movement – register today to be a member at: www.100womenruralcapebreton.com (click on Get Involved). Connect on Facebook – search for “100 Women Rural Cape Breton” and Like their page. For more information, contact Mary Janet MacDonald at 902-870-6504, Josie MacEachern at 902-945-2067 or e-mail: 100womenruralcapebreton@gmail.com. The group is eager to register new members from Inverness, Victoria and Richmond counties that want to improve the lives of their neighbours and friends.