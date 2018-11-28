Pedestrian airlifted after collision with tractor trailer

AULD’S COVE: A pedestrian was airlifted to Halifax with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a truck on the Canso Causeway.

At 5:11 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday, November 27), Inverness District RCMP responded to a 911 call on the Canso Causeway, after a pedestrian, who was walking east bound in the west bound lane on the travel portion of the highway, was struck by a tractor trailer.

A 31-year-old male was transported by EHS to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, where was he was later transported by EHS LifeFlight to Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.