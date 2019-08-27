Home Community 1st Port Hawkesbury Scouts host annual Kub Kar and Beaver Buggy rallies Community 1st Port Hawkesbury Scouts host annual Kub Kar and Beaver Buggy rallies By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - August 27, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Contributed photos — The 1st Port Hawkesbury Scouts ended their year with their annual Kub Kar and Beaver Buggy Rallies at St. Mark’s United Church in Port Hawkesbury. Each Cub Scout designed, sanded and painted their own Kub Kar. The Kars were designed at the Tuesday meetings and were cut by students in a shop class at SAERC. Each Beaver Scout painted their own Beaver Buggy. Cub Scouts and Beaver Scouts both had some competition, yet everyone won. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Harbour Wars in Little Harbour raise money for cancer care fund Community Remembering those lost at sea Community Celebrating the anniversary of the Canso Causeway Community Place Savalette officially opens Community Quilts on display in Port Hastings Community Big day at the St. Peter’s Canal