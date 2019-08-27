Contributed photos — The 1st Port Hawkesbury Scouts ended their year with their annual Kub Kar and Beaver Buggy Rallies at St. Mark’s United Church in Port Hawkesbury.
Each Cub Scout designed, sanded and painted their own Kub Kar. The Kars were designed at the Tuesday meetings and were cut by students in a shop class at SAERC. Each Beaver Scout painted their own Beaver Buggy.
Cub Scouts and Beaver Scouts both had some competition, yet everyone won.

