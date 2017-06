PAQ’TNKEK: Members of Antigonish District RCMP, Antigonish/Guysborough Street Crime Enforcement Unit and an RCMP Police Dog team arrested a prolific offender in Paq’tnkek.

The RCMP was alerted of a man known to be living in the area who was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Halifax Regional Police Service. The 28-year-old man from Paq’tnkek, was arrested at a residence without incident. He was transported to Antigonish Provincial Court and is scheduled to appear court later today.