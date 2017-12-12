Home Community A ‘Drive Through Bethlehem’ Community A ‘Drive Through Bethlehem’ By Grant McDaniel - December 12, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Sure, they’re all smiles now, but these gents were happy to inform the First Family of Bethlehem that there was no room at the inn last Thursday night during L’Arche Cape Breton’s “Drive Through Bethlehem” in Iron Mines. Photo by Grant McDanielThese wise shepherds were pointing the way toward the stable serving as home to Mary and Joseph and their new arrival. They were part of L’Arche Cape Breton’s “Drive Through Bethlehem” on December 7. Photo by Grant McDanielThe three ladies on the right warm themselves by a fire as a shepherd on the left tells visitors to the Iron Mines’ L’Arche Cape Breton that, last Thursday night, a baby was born in a manger. The actors were taking part in a number of skits that visitors enjoyed from their cars at “Drive Through Bethlehem.” Photo by Grant McDanielBethlehem Market was a busy spot last Thursday night in Iron Mines. Members of L’Arche Cape Breton and volunteers were working to make sure people enjoyed the “Drive Through Bethlehem,” a mini-play that recounted a fateful night in Bethlehem many years ago. Photo by Grant McDanielA choir of angels led the way to the birthplace of Jesus during L’Arche Cape Breton’s “Drive Through Bethlehem.” Photo by Grant McDanielMary and Joseph, along with Baby Jesus and a number of visitors, were the final stop on the trail at L’Arche Cape Breton’s “Drive Through Bethlehem.” The Iron Mines site hosted visitors last Thursday for a re-enactment of the Christmas story. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Santa Claus comes to town Community Noel Isle Madame Community INVERNESS COUNTY CARES: Emmanuel’s story Community Festival of Trees Community ‘Old Fashioned Christmas’ Community Store celebrates first year in business - Advertisement -