Community

'A Good D'Escousse for a Party'

By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - October 17, 2019

Janelle Boudreau performed to an appreciative hometown crowd on Monday evening at the D'Escousse Civic Improvement Society hall. Photos by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard — Fiddle and harp duo Jenna Moynihan (fiddle) and Mairi Chaimbeul – from Boston, Massachusetts – made their Celtic Colours debut in D'Escousse on October 14. Margaree native and fiddler Hailee LeFort (centre), who now resides in PEI, introduced her new trio featuring Ward MacDonald (left) and Jesse Periard to the audience gathered in D'Escousse on Monday. Scottish band Talisk returned to Celtic Colours this year with four shows during the 2019 festival, including "A Good D'Escousse for a Party" on Monday.