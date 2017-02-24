MURRAY, Abraham Peter

Sydney

Abraham Peter Murray, age 97, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at the Cove Guest Home, Sydney.

Born in Roseburn, Inverness County on April 12, 1919, he was the son of the late Lewis Archibald and Flora Mary (MacKinnon) Murray.

Peter was a person with incredible faith, and took great enjoyment from the fellowship of his church family. He enjoyed traveling to many conferences and meetings in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland. Peter attended the Berwick United Church Camp for more than 30 years and it was the highlight of his summer. He felt privileged to serve his church in various positions over the years including, Sunday school teacher, official board, honorary elder, St. Andrews’s men’s club, Maritime Conference representative, session member and Sydney United Church Brotherhood group. He was a faithful member of St. Andrews United Church up until its amalgamation and continued as a member of the United Heritage Church.

Peter moved to Sydney in the forties from his family farm in Big Brook, Cape Breton and worked in Sydney for many years. He served in the Seaman’s Club in Sydney, as well as various organizations during his time in Sydney. While at the Cove Guest Home, he was the resident council president. He worked in janitorial duties for the R.C.M.P., as well as medical services and the Department of Public Works.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his older brother, Sgt. John James Murray, who was killed in battle during WWII on April 4, 1945; sister, Dolena Margaret Murray (January 24, 1918 – March 18, 2014); adopted brother, John Ward; and brother-in-law, Peter Alexander MacLachlan (Oct 18, 1917 – May 17, 1974).

Peter is survived by his sister, Josie MacLachlan, West Bay Center; nephew, James (Darlene) MacLachlan, Smith Falls, Ont.; niece, Florence MacLachlan, Truro; and nephew, Archie (Paula) MacLachlan, Port Hawkesbury. He was a granduncle to Aaron MacLachlan West Bay, Brianna Tremblay, Edmonton, Josie Marie MacLachlan and Lauren MacLachlan, Toronto.The family would like to thank the staff at the Cove Guest Home for the great care and compassion given to Peter over the past few years. Thank you, as well, to the many, many, many friends that visited Peter in his apartment and at the Cove Guest Home. He appreciated each and every visit.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sydney Memorial Chapel, Sydney, N. S. Funeral service from United Heritage Church on Saturday, March 4 at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Rosemary Godin officiating. There will be no visitation, but a fellowship after the funeral in the church hall. Interment at a later date in the Princeville United Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Princeville United Church Cemetery (Princeville United Church Cemetery C/O Florence MacLachlan, 441 Pictou Road, Truro, NS, B2N 2T6) or a charity of your choice.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.sydneymemorialchapel.ca or e-mail sydneymemorialchapel@ns.sympatico.ca