Community Adult Drop-In Centre holds Christmas party By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - December 27, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Adult Drop-in Centre volunteer Marie Burkey gets some help from Santa Claus to draw the winning ticket in its fundraising draw, at the group’s Christmas party on December 19. The winner of the Sidney Crosby jersey was Paula MacDonald. The funds raised from ticket sales allowed the group of 40 people to celebrate the season together at the St. Peter’s Lions Hall. Photos by Dana MacPhail TouesnardOn December 19, the participants of the St. Peter’s Adult Drop-in Centre gathered for a holiday celebration catered by Louie’s Cozy Corner and made possible by ticket sales and donations from Foodland, Canal Dental, Dr. Steven Saxon, and the St. Peter’s Lions Club.