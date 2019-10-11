ANTIGONISH: Both youth and adults in the community are concerned about the on-line world.

Young people try to find ways to engage in on-line spaces safely, creatively, and confidently, yet the pressures to fit in can lure them into situations where they are victimized and exploited.

Parents try to carry out their responsibilities to educate and protect their children, yet the ever-changing communications and information technology landscape often leaves them out of touch.

On October 26, two events are being planned by the Advancing Women’s Equality Project (AWE) and the Healthy Relationships for Youth Project (HRY) to bring youth and adults in conversation to share their concerns so that they might both gain a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities offered by our digital world. AWE and HRY are projects of the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association.

Expert resource persons, Rachel Gibson (Safety Net Team, Washington DC) and Brian Braganza (HeartWood, Halifax) will provide information and lead discussions about safe and optimal use of digital technology.

The events are being held at Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School (105 Braemore Avenue) and will involve separate discussions for youth and adults, followed by mixed discussions. Younger youth (Grades 6-9) and their parents will participate in the morning from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the afternoon, youth in Grades 10 and up (including those in university and college), along with parents, will move through similar workshops after lunch from 1:30-5 p.m.

There is no admission fee for this event, though registration is required. Registration for the Grades 6 to 9 workshop will be open via the link: https://forms.gle/pEk72yFM4YcDz4qs7.

Registration for the Grades 10 and up workshop will be open via the link: https://forms.gle/mfzMqzFdBxwqaxC18.

For more information, contact Annie Chau at: annie@awrcsasa.ca or 902-318-3300, or Moraig Macgillivray at: moraig@awrcsasa.ca or 902-863-6221.