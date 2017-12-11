PORT HAWKESBURY: Last week, Celtic Air Services announced that the Port Hawkesbury Airport will host Air Show Cape Breton on May 30. The event will feature the Canadian Force’s Snowbirds 431 Air Demonstration Squadron.

David Morgan, president of Celtic Air Services Limited, called it the first air show in Cape Breton in recent memory. On the big day, Morgan said, shuttles will take people from alternate parking sites with the event starting after school. There will be aircraft on the ground for people to observe and around supper time, the Snow Birds will take to the air.

“Everybody sort of camps out on their lawn chair and their blanket and looks to the sky,” he said. “We’ll have local food vendors and some local brews if we can get the permits in place for that for a beer garden. We’ll make it a big party.”

Morgan said the exact times have yet to be worked out, noting the Snow Birds announced their schedule at the World Air Show convention in Las Vegas the day before Celtic Air made their announcement.

A release from Celtic air states there are plans for a charity event, as well as opportunities for local businesses to participate.

“This is an amazing opportunity for everyone in the area to come together to celebrate our airport and enjoy an evening with their families,” stated Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton in the release. “I’m optimistic that the growth potential for our airport will continue to expand and this air show is just one example of many opportunities to come.”

Morgan said they will also post information via social media and on www.airshowcapebreton.com.

“We’ll make sure everybody gets the information as it becomes available,” Morgan said. “We’re looking forward to bringing this to the community. It’s been an amazing first season and we’re excited to be able to bring an event of this caliber to the community and surrounding area.”