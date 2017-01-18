Boudreau, Alfred Joseph “Buddy” – River Bourgeois NS

It is with heavy hearts that the family regrets to announce the death of Alfred Joseph “Buddy” Boudreau, age 90, of River Bourgeois, which occurred January 17, 2017 at the Strait Richmond Hospital, Evanston, NS. Born in Seaview, Richmond County on September 17, 1926, he was the son of the late Sam and Gertie Boudreau.

A hardworking man, Buddy worked his entire career in the forestry and trucking industry.

Buddy leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Lucille (Martell) and his children Carolyn (Michael) MacNeil of Soldiers Cove, Bruce (Judy) Boudreau of St. Peter’s, Rose (Mark) Merrick of River Bourgeois, Sheldon (Martha) Boudreau of Enfield, Doreen Boudreau of Halifax, Patricia (Rod) MacLeod of Milford, and Chris (Tanya) Boudreau of Hammonds Plains. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Stephanie (Robbie) MacNeil of Eastern Passage, Jason MacNeil of Soldiers Cove, Ryan (Julie) Boudreau of Bedford, Evan Boudreau of Yellowknife, Logan Boudreau of St. Peter’s, Leanne Boudreau of Halifax, Robyn Merrick of River Bourgeois, Meghan (Al) Merrick of Upper Musquodoboit, Nathan and Myles Boudreau of Enfield, Stuart Boudreau of Halifax, Keegan (Lindsay), Emily, and Lachlan MacLeod of Milford, and Ella, Addison, and Reid Boudreau of Hammonds Plains and great-grandchildren Cate Boudreau and Alex and Owen Boucher. Buddy is also survived by his brother Austin (Emilienne) Boudreau of Sudbury. In addition to his parents, Buddy was predeceased by his sister Obeline Burke and brother Henry in infancy.

Buddy so enjoyed having company and hearing all the latest news and stories from the past so the family wishes to send special thanks to everyone who took the time to visit with Buddy when he was no longer able to get out on his own.

Buddy will be resting in the River Bourgeois Funeral Home, cremation has occurred. Family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00-4:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm on Friday, January 20th. Mass celebrated by Father Antolin Asor at St. John the Baptist Church, River Bourgeois, at 1:00pm on Saturday January 21, 2017.

Donations can be made to the Strait Richmond Hospital Foundation or the IWK. Family flowers only.

Arrangements are under the care of Green’s Funeral Home. Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca