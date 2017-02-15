Alice Lavinia MacIntosh (Frost)

MacIntosh, (Frost) Alice Lavinia – 92, Dundee Cape Breton

Our treasured mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt passed away peacefully on Friday February 10th, 2017 at St. Martha’s Hospital, Antigonish, NS.

Born on January 25th, 1925 in Sydney, Cape Breton, she was the daughter of the late George Frost and was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She grew up in Balmoral, Cape Breton.

She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her six children; Alice MacAskill, Donna MacMaster, Bobby (Laverne), Holly MacIntosh (Alan Benninger) and Allan, all of Dundee and Harold (Madeleine), French Cove; thirteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, whom she adored and who adored her; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Flora (Stewart) Bissett, Cole Harbour, Mary Russo, Conway, NH, Mary MacIntosh, Annapolis Royal, Nettie Frost and Shirley MacIntosh, both of Halifax. She was predeceased by, Bert, her beloved husband of 62 years; brothers AC and wife Ruth, Harold, George and wife Elizabeth, all of Grand Anse; sisters Christena MacInnes and husband Phil, St. George’s Channel and Jean Buchanan and husband Bert, Grand Anse; half-brothers David Savoie, Berkeley, ON and Joseph Savoie, London, ON; and many much-loved in-laws.

Alice was a mother figure to her siblings. She left school in grade ten to become the teacher at the little one-room school, in Balmoral, in order that the other children in the community could have a chance at an education. Alice’s family meant everything to her and right until a few days before she died she was still cooking, doing laundry, baking bread and climbing those steep stairs several times a day. She was our hero.

All her life, Alice was a strong, spunky, extremely hardworking woman. In her teens she worked as a maid and loved working for the Russo family at their summer home in Dundee. She spent many years collecting admission at Anthony and Mary Russo’s dances at the Barn in Dundee and at the Caledonia Hall, Grand Anse and was the first person to greet everyone when the doors opened.

Alice was a farmwife who could drive a tractor but never a car, had a wonderful sense of humour that stayed with her into her final hours. In her earlier years she was an avid knitter. She loved sitting in her rocking chair looking out the kitchen window watching what was going on outside (as seen in the above photo), feeding the birds and squirrels and cooking food for all her family on a regular basis. We will miss her delicious bread, apple pies, date squares, pickled beets, jams, chow and relish. Alice was the mother and grandmother that every child could only wish for. She enjoyed Christmas and all holidays and found great delight in making Halloween costumes, with her teammate husband, for her children and grandchildren and was always so much fun to be around. She liked watching soaps, games shows, the news, golf, equestrian shows and listening to CJFX radio – and only CJFX radio! Saturday would not be complete without playing the Kinsmen Radio Bingo. Despite having macular degeneration she enjoyed doing the daily cryptoquotes with the assistance of, Allan, her baby boy who lived with her and who we all appreciate so much for all he did for mom. Mom never complained and always tried to put a positive spin on things.

She had a life-long passion for her community and church. Throughout her life, she was an active member of Black River United Church; she served on the West Bay Pastoral Charge Committee of Stewards and as Black River United Church Secretary/Treasurer into her 80’s. She was always ready and willing to volunteer whenever needed and she especially loved purchasing and planting flowers in front of the church each spring. She also maintained beautiful flowers, both inside and outside her home.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Black River United Church at a later date. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury and messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca

Memorial donations may be made to Black River United Church, Dundee, NS or a charity of your choice.

“Thank you, thank you, thank God for you, the wind beneath our wings.”