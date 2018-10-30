Andre Pettipas & The Giants prepare for holiday bash

ANTIGONISH: Fresh off a busy summer of touring, Andre Pettipas & The Giants have returned home to the Strait area to share new music with fans.

On October 6, the band appeared at the Carriage House in Port Hawkesbury to celebrate the release of its new music video for the single “The Swedish Motel.”

“It’s about an early 70s Volvo station wagon that a mentor of ours used as a touring rig in the 80s. The meaning of the song is about going from show-to-show playing music with your friends,” said the band’s frontman Andre Pettipas. “It shows some of the ups and downs of life as a touring musician.”

The group began filming the video in January. It incorporates live footage from their recent tour across Canada, as well as the “Live at Heart” festival in Örebro, Sweden where they performed last month.

“We incorporated that to show the distance we travelled to play our music, and our growth as the year progressed,” said Pettipas.

The Antigonish County songwriter formed Andre Pettipas & The Giants three years ago with his brother Travis on bass and Marcus Cosh of Trenton on percussion. Pettipas describes their sound as vintage “grease coast rock n’ roll” with a strong 90s pop rock influence and elements of progressive rock thrown in.

“It’s something that’s high energy and makes people turn their heads,” said Pettipas.

It has been a busy three years for the trio. The band released its debut album Stay Gold in 2016. The following year, the group won the Homegrown Challenge hosted by Halifax radio station Q104. Pettipas said one of the most exciting moments was opening for The Trews in August.

“That was one of my life goals. I’ve liked The Trews since I was a kid,” said Pettipas.

At the October 6 release party, the musicians announced they will travel to Toronto in 2019 to record tracks for their sophomore album with producer/mixer Brian Moncarz. Moncarz has worked with many high profile acts including Our Lady Peace and The Trews.

“He actually contacted me while we were in Sweden. He heard one of our songs on the station in Toronto where he does voiceovers and he liked our stuff,” said Pettipas. “He specializes in that pop rock kind of style we’re going for and did a lot of the albums I grew up listening to.”

Pettipas and his brother Travis have also announced they are launching their own production company, Small Steps Creative Solutions, which will focus on music videos and graphic design.

“We’ve got a couple artists from the quad counties that are looking at working with us,” said Pettipas. “There aren’t too many bands around and I’d like to help grow that scene.”

The group is preparing to release another music video before Christmas with Shelburne songwriter Natalie Lynn. Local fans can also catch Andre Pettipas & The Giants at their 4th annual Christmas Bash at the Carriage House in Port Hawkesbury on December 23.

“That’s usually a pretty big show because everyone is home for the holidays, so it’s a fun one,” said Pettipas.

Information on the band’s music and upcoming shows can be found at: andrepettipasandthegiants.com.