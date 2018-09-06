Anglican Church census from 1852

The 1852 Church Census was transcribed by Stirling Edwards in September, 2004, from the records of St. John’s Anglican Church in Arichat.
This list is among the papers of the Rev James Allen Shaw, the first Rector of St. John’s. It is dated about the time of his retirement in 1851. It is equivalent to a full nominal census of all non-Catholics on Isle Madame, almost 20 years before the first official nominal census in 1871. In most cases, it also gives the maiden names of the wives.
The names are obviously arranged in families. A few final surnames appear to have been added to the list later. These additions seem to be the names of future husbands.
LeVeconte, Jane (DeCarteret) 27
LeVeconte, James clerk 19
LeVeconte, Peter 2
McCormick, Sarah servant 30
Rindress, John trader 30
Hubert, Catherine C. 56
Hubert, Annabella C. 20
Rindress, Ann C. 27
Rindress, Maria 6
Rindress, Elizabeth 5
Rindress, Mary 4 months
MacDonald,Catherine servant 25
Chandler, William Botsford barrister 40
Chandler, Maria (Hubert) C. 44
Chandler, Maria 22
Chandler, Elizabeth 17
Chandler, Lucy 15
Collier, Francis P.C. fisherman 36
Edwards,John C. farmer 50
Edwards, Catherine (Mauger) C. 52
Edwards, George C. 22
Edwards, Jane 21
Edwards, Mary 19
Edwards, John 17
Edwards, Francis 15
Edwards, Thomas 10
Luce, John tailor 39
Luce, Sarah (Wilson) widow 32 (Sarah is called “widow” here, but was the wife of John Luce at that time; she was the widow of Philip Amey)
Amie, James 14
Amie, Catherine 12
Luce, John 8
Luce, Sarah 4
Luce, Elizabeth 1
LeVesconte, Isaac C. trader 34
LeVesconte, Caroline (Jean) C. 32
LeVesconte, Peter 6
LeVesconte, John 4
LeVesconte, Isaac 3 months
DeBourier, Thomas clerk
Shaw, Thomas C. 34
Shaw, Eliza (Mauger) C. 32
Kehoe, Mary (Bew) 54
Kehoe, Caroline C. 22
Kehoe, Christina 20
Campbell, Donald shoemaker 65
Campbell, Mrs. ? 55
Campbell, Theresa 20
Campbell, Emma 18
Campbell, James 24
Campbell, Barbara (McLeod) 24
LeGrand, Philip C. trader 43
LeGrand, Ann C. 52
Binet, George 19
LeGrand, Harriet 13
Binet, Edward shopkeeper 29
Binet, Mary (Chandler) 22
McKinnon, Christina (Binet) servant 30
Ballam, John 58
Ballam, Jane (Jones) 58
Ballam, William 32
Ballam, James 30
Ballam, Mary Jane 28
Andrews, Elizabeth (Ballam) 25
Ballam, Margaret 23
Ballam, Maria 21
Short, Priscilla (Ballam) 19
Ballam, Louise 18
Ballam, John 17
Ballam, Edward 15
Tucker,William labourer 45
Tucker, John 3
Tucker, William 5
Tucker, Margaret 2
Tucker, Sarah 40
MacPhail, James clerk 16
Langley, Thomas labourer
Johnston, Thomas cooper 38
MacKenzie, Catherine 28
Shaw, Eliza (Jean) C. 43
Shaw, Agnes Allan 15
Shaw, James 13
Shaw, John 11
Shaw, George 8
Shaw, Eliza 6
Shaw, John Shaw Sr. C. teacher 60