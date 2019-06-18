Community Annual ceremonial review for 875 Air Cadet Squadron By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - June 18, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Reviewing Officer Captain Doug MacPhee inspects Hornet Flight during 875 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron’s Annual Ceremonial Review on June 8 at St. Andrew Junior School. Photos by Lt. Amy Hayes — Sergeant Colby Cunningham falls in Aurora Flight during 875 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron’s Annual Ceremonial Review. Flight Corporal Sarah Penney receives the Royal Canadian Legion Medal of Excellence. Three first year cadets stand at attention on parade. Squadron Commander Alex DeYoung receives promotion to Warrant Officer First Class – the highest rank a cadet can receive in the air cadet program. The 875 Antigonish Lions Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron poses for a group picture with their reviewing officer, staff and invited guests.