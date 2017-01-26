Home Community Annual Robbie Burns dinner and dance in St. Peter’s The haggis held a special place of honour during the 15th annual Robbie Burns dinner in St. Peter's on January 21. Community Annual Robbie Burns dinner and dance in St. Peter’s By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - January 26, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Cathy Campbell performed two Gaelic songs during the Robbie Burns dinner in St. Peter’s, a surprise treat to those in attendance. Fr. Allan MacMillan cut the haggis and led the “Address to the Haggis” during the annual event. The haggis was brought in by the official “Haggis Bearers.” Joe MacNeil performed the Toast to the Queen. The Richmond MacAdian dancers performed during the Robbie Burns dinner in St. Peter’s. Fr. Allan MacMillan performed the “Star O’ Robbie Burns,” accompanied by Rosemary McLean, during the annual event, in addition to several other tasks. Raya Landry and Clare Mombourquette performed a highland dance during the Saturday evening event. Rev. Victor MacLeod offered a “Toast to Old Scotland.” Sgt. Michael Campbell, Pipe Major with the Cape Breton Highlanders Pipes and Drums, piped in the haggis and the guests. Tia Landry appeared at the Robbie Burns dinner in St. Peter’s with her Heritage Fair project from last year and also performed some fiddle tunes. Dianne Landry provided a tongue-in-cheek reply to the “Toast to the Lassies.” Don McLean offered a “Toast to the Lassies.” Dancers from the Trina Samson School of Music delivered a well received performance during the Robbie Burns dinner in St. Peter’s. Phonse Cotie and Conrad Landry offered samples of three different types of whiskey before the dinner began. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Knights of Columbus make donation, fund scholarship Community StFX appoints research chairs Community Girl Guides to ‘Shine a Light on Mental Health’ Jan. 21 in Port Hawkesbury Community Installation of Officers at Isle Madame legion Community Port Hawkesbury legion hosts Installation of Officers Community Credit Union donates in memory of long-time supporter - Advertisement - Port Hawkesbury, CA clear sky enter location -2.3 ° C -2.3 ° -2.3 ° 100% 6.1kmh 0% Mon 0 ° Tue -5 ° Wed -0 ° Thu 1 ° Fri -5 °