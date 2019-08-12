Antigonish benefits from 55-Plus Games

ANTIGONISH: It was another successful event for the area.

With the Nova Scotia 55-Plus Games wrapping up the first weekend in August, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron called the event good for the area.

The games saw 717 athletes take part in a number of events in Antigonish Town and County from August 1-3. McCarron said the success of the games highlights the town and county’s ability to host such events and called it a showcase for the community. There are also economic benefits, noted the warden.

“People come in with over 700 athletes and family members, accommodations are hopping, and there are people going out and supporting local restaurants and businesses,” said McCarron. “They’re taking some time to take a drive throughout the community and see some of our touristy areas as well.”

The games also received a nod from the province, with Nova Scotia seniors’ minister Leo Glavine announcing $25,000 in funding for the games on August 1. Glavine also took part in the event, strapping on his skates to play with the South Shore Hockey team.