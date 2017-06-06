ANTIGONISH: Council has to vote on a new warden and set a special election date.

With the recent passing of former councillor and warden Russell Boucher, Antigonish Municipal Council is expected to pick a new warden this week and set a date for a special election.

Last week, county clerk/treasurer Glen Horne said council set a special meeting for June 6, during which council is expected to name its newest warden and set the timeline for finding a new District 9 representative.

“We’re still mourning because of the loss of Russell but this is an unfortunate part of business that the municipality has to continue through,” said Horne.

Prior to the meeting, Horne stated if council picks an election date on June 6, the latest they could hold an election is August 19. Should August 19 be the day of the election, nominations would close on July 25.

“We have four weeks after the vacancy of a seat to call a special election and then another 11 weeks to actually hold that election,” he said.

“Based on those timelines, we’ll be looking at something in the middle of August.”