Antigonish County continues with ESREN

ANTIGONISH: Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish will remove its notice of withdrawal from the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network (ESREN).

During a meeting last night, council decided to continue with the ESREN for another year. Over the past two months, a press release from the municipality said it has given its position significant consideration, balancing regional benefit with the value for residents of Antigonish County.

After considering all aspects of its involvement with the ESREN, the release went on that council decided to give it another year to demonstrate its ability to improve the business environment in Antigonish County and the Strait area.

“Improved communication and deliverable outcomes are two of the most important things moving forward for the partnership to be successful,” said Warden Owen McCarron. “The REN is working on some great projects right now and we want to give them the opportunity to continue.”

In the press release, the municipality said it is committed to working with municipal and provincial partners to advocate for changes to the REN structure that will allow it to better align with the needs of the Strait area. The release said Antigonish County believes in working with municipal, business and provincial partners for the benefit of the Strait region.

The Eastern-Strait Regional Enterprise Network was created by the Towns of Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury, and Mulgrave, and the Municipalities of Antigonish, Guysborough and St. Mary’s, as well as the Province of Nova Scotia.

The REN has been active since winter of 2016. They work with partners to provide regional economic development leadership in the Eastern Strait Region of Nova Scotia.