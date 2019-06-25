Antigonish County discusses transportation issues

ANTIGONISH: Antigonish County is dealing with a number of transportation issues.

Following another recent collision, the matter of the Trunk 4-Beech Hill intersection came up during the regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Municipal Council on June 18.

Councillor Bill MacFarlane pointed to the collision as proof something needs to be done.

Warden Owen McCarron said the province is looking at a number of options but he isn’t sure if something will happen this summer. With collisions continuing there, McCarron said council is hopeful the province will find a solution, even on an interim basis before something permanent is established.

“With the summer and the increase in traffic, and that intersection continuing to get busier and busier, if there was an interim solution by the province, we’d be quite happy as a municipality,” said McCarron. “We’ve reached out to the province again to see if there is some possibilities and we’re awaiting some information back from them.”

McCarron said council understands a lot of planning and coordination is needed when it comes to changing an intersection.

Council is also waiting to hear back on a traffic study for Route 337, which runs past St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. In April, council asked the province to conduct a traffic study on the route and McCarron said the traffic count is being collected.

“That’s a busy area and traffic seems to move fairly quickly,” said McCarron. “We will take our direction from the province on that and if they deem that the speed zones should be changed a bit or moved down the road a bit, we’ll take our direction from them on that. It’s their jurisdiction.”

The warden said the county’s police and licensing committee is looking into the matter.

Also coming out of last week’s meeting were reports of residents unhappy with rail crossings on local properties. McCarron said the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway has been making changes impacting properties along the rail line. He said in some areas, residents had private crossings torn out, noting one in Linwood is especially concerning as there are two deep holes on either sides of the track.

McCarron called it a safety issue, noting District 8 Councillor Gary Mattie brought up the issue a number of times.

“They’re just randomly going in and removing those crossings and really limiting access for landowners,” he said. “We have a few farmers in our community that have been impacted. We have landowners who have forestry properties that have been impacted.”

McCarron said the removal of the crossings is limiting the access of land owners to their properties. Council was set to meet with Genesee and Wyoming Inc., owners of the rail line, but the company rescheduled for July.

“We’re going to press them for some decisions on how they treat people… that have traditionally used crossings at various spots along the rail line,” he said. “We’re going to work for our residents on this one.”