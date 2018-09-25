ANTIGONISH: A local municipality would like to see more progress from the provincial government on the issue of infrastructure funding.

During a regular monthly meeting last week, Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron said he and municipal clerk/treasurer Glen Horne met with Diane Surette, a representative from the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, regarding infrastructure programs and a bilateral agreement signed between the province and the federal government.

In April, the provincial and federal governments signed an agreement for more than $827 million over the next decade for infrastructure projects.

McCarron said the concern of council is the federal government is indicating the money is there and ready to go, but not on the provincial end.

“Obviously, the province doesn’t necessarily seem like it’s got all the pieces together to roll the program out,” said McCarron. “We’ve got a couple of shovel-ready projects and we wanted to keep that on the radar and ensure that that we’re given consideration.”

McCarron said the municipality felt it important to highlight the need of getting the money out, adding he feels the federal government is on the same page.

As for the projects he mentioned, the warden said Antigonish County is looking at the North Grant water line and a waterline looping project. He said the engineering work is complete on those projects and they are waiting for a green light.

McCarron said he also mentioned the issue of cell service in the area and how improvements need to be made. He said keeping the issue on the forefront will bring some pressure to bear, noting the key will be getting telecommunications companies to recognize they have to roll their products out to rural communities.