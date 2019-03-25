ANTIGONISH: Municipal officials in Antigonish County have passed a motion to officially leave the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network (ESREN) at the end of the month.

During the regular municipal council meeting on March 19, councillors unanimously made the decision to rescind their motion from February’s council meeting to file a notice of intent to withdraw a year from now, after they voted to stay on for an additional year in January. Council confirmed their exit date to the ESREN will be on March 31, 2019. Officials with all five partners submitted their original one-year notice of intent to withdraw in March 2018.

After last Tuesday night’s meeting, Antigonish Deputy Warden Hughie Stewart said council needed to make a decision and had no choice but to exercise the option to withdraw from the ESREN.

“Previously, council decided it would work with its partners in the REN for another year to address the challenges we face,” he said. “We have changed course based on the change in partnership, and more recent, [the] assessments of their ability to address these challenges.”

As they look forward to the next steps, the county remains committed to development.

“We’re not happy with what happened to the REN to be honest with you,” Stewart said. “But we had no choice – we had to make a decision.”

Both the Town and County of Antigonish rejoined in January for another year before officials in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough and the Town of Port Hawkesbury officially voted to withdraw last month.

Antigonish Town Councillors voted to withdraw from ESREN at their regular meeting the night before on March 18, and recently, the Town of Mulgrave indicated they wouldn’t be joining either.

Stewart advised council plans to meet with their partnership shortly to determine the specific steps they are going to take, whether that’s creating something on their own, or the possibility of partnering with their counterparts in the town.

“We are looking at that, but we haven’t really had a sit down to really discuss it, we think as a municipality we need stability there, we do need somebody,” he said. “Whatever that will be, I’m not sure but we’re discussing things with other levels of government to see what might come up and where we may head.”