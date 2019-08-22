Antigonish couple charged with animal cruelty

ANTIGONISH: A 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Antigonish have been charged with two counts of animal cruelty under the Criminal Code.

Robert Mason and Kayle Regnier were charged in July 2019 for causing unnecessary pain and suffering or injury to an animal, contrary to section 445.1.1 (a) and for abandoning an animal in distress or willfully neglecting or failing to provide suitable and adequate food, water, shelter and care for it, contrary to section 445 (1) (b) of the Criminal Code.

In June 2019, the Nova Scotia SPCA received a complaint that two dogs in the home were being neglected and abused. The SPCA conducted an investigation and determined that there were grounds to seize the dogs from the home as a result of the dogs being in distress.

An appeal with the Animal Welfare Board was not filed and the two dogs remained in the custody of the SPCA. The two dogs, both Jack Russell Terriers, underwent weeks of rehabilitation and care by the SPCA and have since been adopted into new homes. Mason and Regnier are both scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on September 4.

The Nova Scotia SPCA urges the public to report acts of animal cruelty by contacting the confidential toll-free hotline at 1-888-703-7722.

Proudly open-admission and no-kill, the Nova Scotia SPCA operates on a policy of zero tolerance for animal cruelty. Their shelters provide medical care, rehabilitation, spay and neuter services and re-homing opportunities for thousands of animals in Nova Scotia every year.