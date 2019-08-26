ANTIGONISH: Two residents of the town are expected in court next week to answer to animal cruelty charges.

Robert Mason, 34, and 32-year-old Kayle Regnier, both Antigonish, have been charged with two counts of animal cruelty under the Criminal Code. They are scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on September 4.

In June, the Nova Scotia SPCA received a complaint from a member of the general public about two dogs in a residence belonging to Mason and Regnier.

“We received a complaint that there were two dogs possibly being neglected and abused, and as a result of our investigation, we had determined that there was sufficient evidence to lay charges,” Jo-Anne Landsburg, Chief Provincial Inspector with the Nova Scotia SPCA told The Reporter.

The two were charged in July for causing unnecessary pain and suffering or injury to an animal, and for abandoning an animal in distress, or willfully neglecting, or failing to provide suitable and adequate food, water, shelter and care.

“We’re special constables, we’re appointed under the Police Act and we lay the charges ourselves,” Landsburg explained. “I personally laid this charge.”

An appeal with the Animal Welfare Board was not filed and the two dogs remained in the custody of the SPCA. Landsburg explained that the owners of any animals seized by the SPCA have the opportunity to file an appeal within five business days. Without an appeal, or after a rejected appeal, the SPCA retains sole custody of the animals.

The two dogs in this case, both Jack Russell Terriers, underwent weeks of rehabilitation and care by the SPCA and have since been adopted into new homes.

“It did take a bit of time for us to get them to the point where they were healthy enough to be placed for adoption,” Landsburg noted. “In this case, it was the physical condition that we were mostly concerned about.”

Lansburg said she does not expect to make additional charges or amend the charges already laid.

The Nova Scotia SPCA urges the public to report acts of animal cruelty by contacting the confidential toll-free hotline at 1-888-703-7722.

“We do certainly rely on the public to lodge concerns when they see an animal that’s in distress or has been neglected or abused,” Lansburg stated. “That’s where the majority of our complaints do come from.”