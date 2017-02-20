Monastery, Nova Scotia – Antigonish District RCMP are actively searching an area in Monastery after receiving a call at 9:30 a.m. Saturday of an abandoned vehicle on the East Tracadie Rd at Barrios Beach.

Attempts to locate the owner were unsuccessful, which lead police to conduct a search of the area where the vehicle was located.

The owner of the vehicle, 23-year-old Craig Joseph Perry, of Afton, was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday morning when he left a residence in his vehicle in the community of Linwood. Police are concerned for his safety and are asking the public to help locate him.

Perry is a white male, with short black hair and a long black beard. He is 6-foot-5 and 165 pounds, and was wearing blue jeans, black hoodie with pink writing on it, white shoes or boots, and a black winter jacket with leather sleeves.

RCMP received assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services, Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue, Colchester Ground Search and Rescue, and Department of Natural Resources helicopter. A search from the air and ground was conducted in an area along the Barrios beach. The search was suspended last evening and resumed on Sunday morning. The search on Sunday also involved the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Craig Joseph Perry is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902- 863-6500. Should callers wish to remain anonymous, they can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 + your message to CRIMES (274637) or by secure online tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

Our thoughts are with the young man’s family at this difficult time.