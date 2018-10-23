Antigonish gets mixed reviews for StFX Homecoming event

ANTIGONISH: Following a more subdued homecoming weekend this year, town council is standing behind the support it offered to the event.

On October 15, Antigonish Town Council issued a press release regarding StFX’s homecoming weekend, which took place the last weekend of September. Prior to homecoming weekend, the town offered $4,000 in funding to an on-campus event in hopes of curbing some of the issues experienced during last year’s event. The town received both positive and negative feedback for the donation.

The release stated a post-event evaluation from the RCMP and St. Martha’s Regional Hospital stated officers were busy but there was a noticeable improvement from last year. After last week’s regular council meeting, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the planning for homecoming this year started shortly after last year’s homecoming with a working group.

“I do believe that the open communication between the town, the university, hospital, the landlords association, and most importantly, the RCMP… that dialogue really mitigated some of our challenges from last year,” said Boucher.

During the meeting, councillor Diane Roberts inquired about the extra costs associated with the increased police presence and town staff is looking into those costs compared to an average weekend in the town.

When asked if those extra costs would affect any future donations to StFX, Boucher said no.

“We have so many good-news partnerships through the university, ourselves, and the county, that I can’t see that being a problem,” said Boucher. “That partnership is worth a lot and this is just part of it.”