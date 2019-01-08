Antigonish-Guysborough Road included in provincial highway plan

ANTIGONISH: County council is pleased with the inclusion of a local road on the province’s five-year highway improvement plan.

Transportation minister and Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines released the province’s highway plan last month. One of items included in the plan is improvements to the Antigonish-Guysborough Road.

Antigonish County contacted Hines in the past about the state of the road and the need for repairs.

“We’ve been lobbying for a while on the need to upgrade that road,” said McCarron. “It’s a vital link between Antigonish and Guysborough,” said McCarron. “To see the province recognize that and get it on the capitol list is important.”

Council asked Hines about the state of the Antigonish-Guysborough Road, as well as the Caledonia Mills Bridge back in February. At the time, Hines wrote to council stating the road is not in this year’s capitol program but it would be submitted as a candidate in a future program, adding every effort would be made to keep the road “in an acceptable state of repair.”