Antigonish International Film Festival taking place October 25-26

ANTIGONISH: The Antigonish International Film Festival (AIFF) kicks off this year with an October 25th evening screening of nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up at the new Brian Mulroney Institute of Government Auditorium at StFX University. Admission is free.

On October 26, the festival venue is The People’s Place Library and films screen from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission to the films on Saturday is by donation.

The Friday night opening feature, nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up has been generating a lot of excitement and engagement across the country as it tackles the highly relevant and thorny issue of racism in the Canadian judiciary system. The film is jointly sponsored by AIFF, Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, StFX Office of Indigenous Affairs, StFX Indigenous Student Society, Coady International Institute, Frank McKenna Centre for Leadership, and Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre. There will be a panel discussion before the film and a reception after the screening. Admission is free.

AIFF is making some other changes this year. The Saturday films will be shown at one venue, the People’s Place Library on Main Street. Therefore, it will be possible to see all the selections, an issue that often showed up on the AIFF feedback forms. On Saturday, admission will be by donation.

Antigonish Breaking the Silence (BTS) will be offering coffee, tea, sandwiches, and snacks on Saturday in the Community Room. This is a fundraiser for the New Hope Foundation School in Guatemala and BTS’ advocacy work.

The AIFF began in 2007, and since then, the festival has shown over 400 documentaries and had over 20,000 in attendance. Many of the past films shown at the festival are available to sign out at the People’s Place Library in Antigonish.

“The films this year reflect current concerns and contemporary activists, from the racism Indigenous people face, to the impact of artificial intelligence, to the dynamism of aging, from friendship between people of different cultures to the endangered beauty of whales, to the hope and activism by youth concerned with environmental issues and a 90-year old judge on the US Supreme Court,” AIFF founding president, Carole Roy, states. “The films highlight situations that need to be addressed but also offer examples of people who actively engage in their own creative or courageous way.”