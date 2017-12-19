Antigonish man arrested for sexual assault

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP arrested a man in relation to an alleged sexual assault.

On December 8, Antigonish RCMP received a complaint of a sexual assault, with the alleged incident taking place on September 6.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, media relations officer with the RCMP, stated police arrested a 20-year-old Antigonish man on December 10. The man was later released and is set to answer to a charge of sexual assault in Antigonish Provincial Court on February 28.

Police have not released the name of the accused charged but media reports state he was a student at StFX University. Clarke said the alleged incident did not take place on campus.

When asked for comment, StFX media relations officer Cindy MacKenzie e-mailed a reply from Andrew Beckett, head of Student Services and VP of Finance at StFX.

“StFX has zero-tolerance for sexual assault,” stated Beckett. “As such, our sexual violence policy and the code of conduct apply to all students whether they live on or off-campus.”