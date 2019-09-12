Antigonish possible setting for new movie

ANTIGONISH: It’s not Hollywood but it’s home.

Following a special meeting of Antigonish Town Council on August 19, Mayor Laurie Boucher told council of a conversation she had with writer-director-actor Shelly Thompson. Thompson, a former resident of Antigonish, has an idea of bringing a film crew to the area to produce a film and use Antigonish as a backdrop.

Boucher said first Thompson contacted her last year with the idea but funding didn’t come through so it was put on hold. Thompson again contacted Boucher about a month ago and met with the mayor and town CAO. Since then, Thompson spoke to both StFX and the county.

Thompson wrote a screenplay about a person returning to a small town after transitioning genders. Boucher said Thompson is looking to film in Antigonish at some point, possibly next summer, particularly during the Highland Games parade. Boucher said Thompson is looking for the town and county to share the cost of things such as housing and feeding the cast and crew, noting Thompson already spoke with StFX and the county.

“It’s still the early, early stages so it’s still exciting,” said Boucher. “We’ve been working with the county and StFX to bring more events and attractions into our community. This is just another aspect that came up that we didn’t really plan on.”

There may be chances for locals to serve as extras or to work on set, said the mayor.

“It’s a good opportunity for our entire community,” said Boucher. “It’s along the line of bringing people here, showcasing our community, showcasing the beauty and the people that we have.”

Boucher said they are looking to have Thompson attend a joint the county and town council meeting for a presentation.