Antigonish RCMP investigating another report of indecent act

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP is reaching out to the public for assistance to solve two complaints of indecent acts that have been reported in the Antigonish area.

On January 25, a complainant told police that a man was masturbating in his vehicle in the parking lot of a hardware store on Church Street. The suspect is described as a white male, and was in a light blue or grey new model Toyota Tundra pick-up truck. It had a canopy on the back, and two hunting decals depicting deer. The man was last seen travelling West on Highway 4.

An additional complaint of a man committing an indecent act in a store parking lot in Antigonish was received on January 26. The incident occurred on January 18 at 2:30 p.m., and involved a man in a truck of a similar description, who pulled into a parking spot near the victim and began masturbating in plain view of her. The victim was returning to her vehicle after leaving a department store on Market Street at the time.

The suspect in both cases is believed to be the same person, but police need more information about him to proceed. The RCMP believes there may have been other incidents, but due to their nature, they have not been reported to police. Police have determined the suspect commits these indecent acts purposefully in plain view of females as they are exiting shopping areas. He has been sitting in his truck in both cases that were reported to police so far.

Antigonish District RCMP is encouraging anyone who has information about these incidents, or who could be a victim, to contact them at 902-863-6500.