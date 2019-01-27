Antigonish RCMP investigating report of indecent act

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP is investigating a report of an indecent act that occurred Friday in Antigonish.

At 12:24 p.m., it was reported to RCMP that a male was masturbating in his vehicle in the Canadian Tire parking lot. The man is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, and having blond hair. His vehicle is a light blue or grey new model Toyota truck. It had a canopy on the back, and two hunting decals depicting deer. The man was last seen travelling West on Highway 4.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. hose who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

The investigation is ongoing.