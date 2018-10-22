ANTIGONISH: Organizers behind a local skatepark project are hoping to come away with the big prize in a national contest.

The Antigonish Skatepark Collective’s skatepark project is one of four finalists in the Kraft Heinz Project Play Contest, with the $250,000 prize going to the winners and $25,000 going to the other three. Voting ended on October 19.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said winning would be phenomenal for the local project, adding even $25,000 would help.

“I want to commend the Antigonish Skatepark Collective, as well for their initiative to put this together,” she said. “It looks great.”

Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron echoed Boucher’s comments, adding the county has not worked out its funding contribution to the project.

“Council are very supportive of the collective and the skatepark,” said McCarron. “We just haven’t figured out a number yet.”

McCarron said the council is prepared to contribute once they learn more about what will be needed.

The total cost of the project is $700,000, $200,000 of which has already been donated. The town has already confirmed its funding contribution, leaving the Antigonish Skatepark Collective to raise $167,000.

TSN and RDS will announce the winner on October 28 during half-time of its broadcast of the Toronto-Montreal football game.