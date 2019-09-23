Antigonish Thursday Night Men’s Bowling League

By
Port Hawkesbury Reporter
-

—- Weekly Stats —-

Men’s High Single

Sonny MacIntosh 129

Robert Wallace 128

Gerard Proctor 122

Men’s High Triple

Sonny MacIntosh 359

Gerard Proctor 340

Sandy MacDougall 326

—-Year-to-Date Stats —-

Men’s High Average

Sonny MacIntosh 112.0

Joe Doiron 106.8

Lawrence Chisholm 106.7

Men’s High Single

Lawrence Chisholm 131

Joe Doiron 130

Sonny MacIntosh 129

Men’s High Triple

Sonny MacIntosh 359

Joe Doiron 352

Gerard Proctor 340

—- Team Standings —-

11 Wet Bandits 14

1 High Voltage 12

10 Lucky Strikes 12

3 Highland Building 10

5 Bowling Stones 10

4 Renegades 10

7 Strait Area Bowlers 8

8 Rezdogs 8

2 Swinkel’s Honey Bees 8

12 East Coast 4

6 Broad Street Bowlers 0

Week Number 2 Sept. 19, 2019

