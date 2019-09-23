Antigonish Thursday Night Men’s Bowling League

—- Weekly Stats —-
Men’s High Single
Sonny MacIntosh 129
Robert Wallace 128
Gerard Proctor 122
Men’s High Triple
Sonny MacIntosh 359
Gerard Proctor 340
Sandy MacDougall 326
—-Year-to-Date Stats —-
Men’s High Average
Sonny MacIntosh 112.0
Joe Doiron 106.8
Lawrence Chisholm 106.7
Men’s High Single
Lawrence Chisholm 131
Joe Doiron 130
Sonny MacIntosh 129
Men’s High Triple
Sonny MacIntosh 359
Joe Doiron 352
Gerard Proctor 340
—- Team Standings —-
11 Wet Bandits 14
1 High Voltage 12
10 Lucky Strikes 12
3 Highland Building 10
5 Bowling Stones 10
4 Renegades 10
7 Strait Area Bowlers 8
8 Rezdogs 8
2 Swinkel’s Honey Bees 8
12 East Coast 4
6 Broad Street Bowlers 0
Week Number 2 Sept. 19, 2019