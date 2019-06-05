Antigonish town and county speak with interested surgeon

ANTIGONISH: The mayor and warden recently took part in talks with a surgeon looking to come to the area.

During last week’s meeting of Antigonish Town Council, Mayor Laurie Boucher said she and Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron met with a recruiter and a potential surgeon looking at coming to the area. She said the surgeon wants to work in a small town and was impressed with St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.

While there was no feedback yet on whether the doctor will move to the area, Boucher said it was a good meeting.

“He’s very interested in the area, very impressed by the area, knows that he wants to work in a small town,” she said. “He’s aware of the situation at the hospital and during his visit to the hospital, he was very impressed by the hospital itself. We’re hoping that he decides to come.”

Boucher also met with McCarron, the recruiter, and the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation to try and figure out what everyone’s role are in terms of getting and maintaining doctors.

“We are taking a bigger role in recruitment,” said Boucher. “We, both Warden McCarron and I, do believe we have a very good community, a community second to none, and any physician when they get here would be very pleased with the area.”

In other health related discussions, Boucher and McCarron met with Antigonish MLA and health minister Randy Delorey to discuss the status of the hospital. Boucher also met with representatives from the hospital about the possibility of having a lapse in service if the remaining obstetrician leaves in August as reported.

Boucher added she understands they are actively recruiting and the province is cooperating with those efforts.