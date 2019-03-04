ANTIGONISH: In a recent joint council meeting between the town and county of Antigonish, councillors heard a presentation from Eastern Region Sold Waste Management (ERSWM) about their options in dealing with household hazardous waste.

In Antigonish town and county, the current service – which has been provided for the past number of years by Guysborough – brings their portable equipment and host a two-day household hazardous waste event in town, serving for both the town and county.

Jeff Lawrence, the Chief Administration Officer for the Town of Antigonish told The Reporter in a phone interview on February 26 the cost of the event – $2,500 for set-up and $3,500 for disposal costs – is split between the two councils.

“And now Guysborough is having some internal discussions on how they do operations and whether they want to continue to provide the service or not, so this is an opportunity to look at the best option for the town and county,” Lawrence said.

In their presentation, ERSWM provided an initial three options to council; is Guysborough interested in continuing the service, is there a viable option with Cholchester, or do the town and county look into the option of a permanent location for household hazardous waste.

Lawrence said in order for Antigonish to receive their own permanent facility, that would involve purchasing a shipping container and retrofitting it to hold barrels.

“The way the system works is when you bring in hazardous waste depending on what it is, you sort it so; propane cylinders go in one barrel, acids go in another, bases in another, flammable, oxidizers, and then pesticides all get separated into their own barrel,” he said. “Depending on what you accumulate, they go to different processors to be dealt with. If we purchased a shipping container, we could retrofit it to hold these barrels and put it on a permanent side and have it open more to the public, and as the barrels filled up, they would be shipped off and disposed of at the correct locations.”

Each council has appointed a member of staff to work with ERSWM to flush out the options in more detail and look at potential site locations, if this is a direction they are going to look at.

Glenn Horne, municipal clerk treasurer at the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, said they won’t have a preference without seeing the actual costs but staff is working with ERSWM to fully develop and coast each of the options.

“And then at that point in time, we’d be able to bring it back in front of council, express a recommendation and get approval for whatever course of action is chosen,” he told The Reporter last Thursday. “It’s one of those services we view as being quite valuable, if we’re not providing a cost-effective and accessible household hazardous waste service, then the only real recourse folks would have, or what we would find is those materials [would] end up in the woods somewhere, in a ditch, or end up somewhere else where they’re not supposed to be.”

Horne said they want to make sure they do right by their residents and provide a reasonable and accessible service.

On the Envrionment Nova Scotia Web site, it explains the improper handling of hazardous materials can cause the contamination of watercourses, groundwater, land, and air. Contamination creates a risk of acute and long term impacts on the health of plants and animals, humans and on natural and agricultural resources.