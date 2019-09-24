ANTIGONISH: It was a wild and windy weekend but they rode it out.

Hurricane Dorian rushed through the province on the weekend of September 7, leaving as many as 400,000 Nova Scotia Power (NSP) customers without power, some for as long as a week.

During last week’s regular Antigonish Town Council meeting, councillors heard from public works director Ken Proctor about the storm and the town’s preparedness. Following the report, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said she was proud of staff from top to bottom.

With the report, there were some suggestions for improvements such as staggering shifts for workers, and offering a separate rest area. Boucher said it was a good test for the town’s systems, noting they were fortunate not to receive the projected amount of rain, as it may have overburdened the town’s system. The mayor also said it’s hard to believe there was no one hurt and there was no major damage to houses or cars.

“I did get a lot of comments from the community talking about communication leading up to it and all throughout the storm just letting people know what to look for and some of the danger zones,” said Boucher. “Clean up was fantastic.”

Owen McCarron, warden for the County of Antigonish, said NSP brought in a lot of resources, and for the most part, did the best they could, given the severity of the storm. McCarron said municipal staff went above and beyond to make sure essential services were maintained, noting they also set up comfort centres in Havre Boucher, North Shore, and St. Joseph’s.

“Our municipal staff made sure essential things like water and sewer treatment plants were functioning and Nova Scotia Power were very responsive to getting those types of facilities back on line as quick as possible,” said McCarron. “However, some of them, like everywhere else, didn’t necessarily get up as quick as you’d like, but given the nature of the storm, we fared out pretty good.”

As for some of the lessons learned from the storm, McCarron said the county will take a chance to debrief, look at the aftermath, and see where they might be able to improve. Overall though, he said communication with the staff was solid and they were able to respond quickly to residents.