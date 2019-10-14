Antigonish women killed in head-on collision

BARNEY’S RIVER STATION, PICTOU COUNTY: The RCMP is investigating a fatal head-on collision Saturday on Highway 104 in Pictou County.

At 7:35 p.m., Pictou County District RCMP responded to a 911 call of a collision on Highway 104 in Barneys River Station. Police said a westbound transport truck veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Pontiac G6.

The occupants of the car, a 51-year-old female and a 74-year-old female, both from Antigonish, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and the highway was closed Saturday night.