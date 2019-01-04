Applications now open for Junior X-Men spring development camps

ANTIGONISH: X-Men hockey head coach Brad Peddle is pleased to announce registration is open for the Junior X-Men spring development camps.

The six-week camps will be available from April 6 to May 26 for highly motivated athletes to prepare for advanced hockey programs in novice, atom, pee wee and bantam classifications.

The objective of the Junior X-Men program is accomplished by bringing together a group of aspiring athletes who wish to focus on quality development under the direction of highly qualified and experienced coaches.

“The success of our program over the past decade has been significant,” said Peddle, the 2018 AUS Coach of the Year. “The Junior X-Men development model is a proven method of preparing young hockey players to play at the next level, focusing less on travel and tournament play and focusing on core skill and development. The basis of our program is in tune with the long-term player development model put out by national and international hockey programs.”

Graduating athletes of the Junior X-Men development program include World Junior champion and NHL/AHL’s Drake Batherson; current AUS goaltender and StFX X-Men Blade-Mann Dixon; current QMJHL players Declan Smith, Mitchell Balmas, Colten Ellis, Jacob Hudson, Ryan MacLellan, Jacob Stewart, Sean Stewart, Logan Chisholm and Chase Ellis.

Interested athletes are asked to submit an application form via the following website links. Successful candidates will be contacted in a timely fashion if accepted into the program. To ensure quality instruction, the Junior X-Men development program has moved to an application process to ensure players are put in a position to be successful and get the most out of the program.

Novice/Atom Development: https://goo.gl/forms/Plr4Of7HzrkBa7Qj1

Peewee/Bantam Development: https://goo.gl/forms/n3zaoXPYhrImKvOb2

The Junior X-Men Novice (2011-2012) and Atom (2009-2010) development camps cost $650, with the PeeWee (2007-2008) and Bantam (2005-2006) development camps costing $800 (HST included).

Off-ice conditioning is mandatory for both age groups. Detailed schedules will follow, but the various development camps will run on six weekends including 36 hours (Novice/Atom) and 45 hours (Peewee/Bantam) of on-ice training, and 18 hours of off-ice training between April 6 and May 26.

All programs will be under the direction and supervision of the X-Men Hockey coaches, staff, and current X-Men student-athletes.