Appreciation event for outgoing Antigonish Bishop

ANTIGONISH: The Diocese of Antigonish is hosting a farewell and appreciation event for Bishop Brian Dunn on Sunday.

The event begins with Mass at 4 p.m. in St. Ninian’s Cathedral, to be followed by a hot/cold buffet reception at St. Ninian Place. All are welcome to attend.

Bishop Brian Dunn was installed as Bishop of the Diocese of Antigonish on January 25, 2010 and served as bishop until July 5. At that time, he became Apostolic Administrator of this diocese and Coadjutor Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth.

Bishop Dunn will remain Apostolic Administrator until a new Bishop for Antigonish is appointed.