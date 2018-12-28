ANTIGONISH: Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA and Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal minister Lloyd Hines said the Paq’tnkek Interchange project is on time and on budget.

On July 13 of 2017, of the 411 eligible voters in the Paq’tnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, 277 took part in a vote on whether or not to surrender 32 acres of land and transfer another 34 acres of band owned land for the purposes of a proposed $15.3 million highway interchange development project. Of the 277 people who took part, 265 voted in favour, 11 against and one spoiled ballot.

As part of the agreement, the band will receive $2.3 million in compensation. Hines said the interchange will be more than just a travel route.

Prior to last year’s vote, Prosper said an agreement exists between Paq’tnkek, and the federal and provincial governments on the terms and conditions related to the highway project, the lands provided, the compensation for the lands, and other items such as the removal of houses and certain losses to other lands.

Paq’tnkek is located on two parcels of land with around 200 hectares of land on the south of the community being expropriated by the government in the 60s for the construction of the Trans Canada Highway.

MABOU: Local shellfish producers are working with the Mabou Sailing and Boating Club, the Mabou Watershed Committee and the Mabou and District Community Development Association to establish a marine centre at the current site of the Mabou Sailing Club.

A key purpose for the centre is to help keep up with increased water testing demands that have taken a toll on local shellfish producers in recent years.

In 2005, the Mabou Harbour Coastal Management Planning Committee received government funding to hire a community watershed coordinator who was in charge of water testing in the harbour.

The marine research and development centre will coordinate water testing efforts and provide a space for research. The group hopes to partner with local educational institutions to work on water testing methods while finding ways to protect the Mabou Harbour ecosystem.

It was hoped that the marine centre will also help Mabou Harbour’s nine oyster lease holders by allowing them to run their own local processing facility.

In order to pay for the new centre, the group plans to take out an oyster lease. In addition to providing a sustainable source of funding, the lease can be used to create a community oyster garden and would create opportunities for local students to learn about how oysters grow. Oyster producers in Mabou Harbour have also agreed to donate one per cent of the profits from all oysters sold in Mabou to help fund the centre.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Members of the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department attended the Town of Port Hawkesbury’s monthly council meeting in April to hear an update on the Destination Reeves Street project and present their concerns on the proposed changes.

Greg Zwicker, a senior planner with WSP Canada Inc., worked with the town and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) on designing the streetscape portion of the project.

Zwicker said the proposal to reduce four lanes of traffic to three with the centre lane serving as an alternating left turn lane will slow down traffic and increase visibility for drivers.

He also proposed reducing the number of driveways turning onto the street and presented options for adding an active transportation lane. Zwicker said that similar changes have been made to streets in communities across the country such as Toronto’s Bloor Street, and have led to fewer accidents and increased bicycle and foot traffic. He proposed that some of the changes could be implemented on a pilot basis and the results would be monitored by the DTIR.

Port Hawkesbury fire chief Curtis Doucet questioned whether the changes will make Reeves Street safer since it could make it harder for members to get to the hall to get to their vehicles. He also expressed concern that the new lane configuration will hinder fire trucks travelling to an emergency scene.

Doucet said first responders may be forced to shut down the entire street in order to safely clean up after an accident due to the reduction of lanes. He argued that measures such as creating a by-pass for heavy commercial vehicles and increasing the police presence on Reeves Street could help improve safety without sacrificing response times.

Following the meeting, several members of the public addressed council with questions and concerns. Some questioned the lack of studies on similar projects in other rural communities with heavy industrial traffic. Councillors were also asked if they had considered the use of cameras and electronic speed indicators to help enforce traffic rules.

ANTIGONISH: April 3 was a special day at Shannex Parkland as the Sisters of St. Martha celebrated moving to their new home.

As a part of the celebration, a five-paneled piece of art was unveiled in the foyer of Shannex Parkland. Commissioned by StFX University, St. Martha’s Hospital Regional Foundation, the Town of Antigonish, and the County of Antigonish, the artwork commemorates the journey of the Sisters and honours their past work.

Also speaking was Sister Brendalee Boivert, Congregational Leader of the Sisters of Martha. She said she and her fellow sisters are very happy to have such a work of art grace the walls of their new home.

The unveiling of the artwork was followed by a blessing from the sisters.

GUYSBOROUGH: During a committee of the whole meeting for council of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough on April 4, members of the Guysborough Communities Coalition made a presentation to council.

Coalition member George Nahrebecky said the coalition asked for a town hall-style meeting for all of the municipality’s constituents, providing all residents the opportunity to ask council questions and get answers. Nahrebecky pointed to a town hall meeting residents held regarding fracking with area councillor Neil DeCoff in February.

The coalition offered other suggestions including having the agendas posted 48 hours before meetings, public question and answer sessions at the end of meetings, and other items.

Councillor Fin Armsworthy made the motion to host the meeting. Shortly after, said Nahrebecky, Warden Vernon Pitts told the audience there would not be a town hall meeting. Nahrebecky said the coalition will continue to approach council to make their requests.

Pitts said council listened to the presentation but said at a point it turned unruly with what he said were outbursts from people in attendance.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Port Hawkesbury’s Regional Occupation Centre (ROC) Society hosted a grand opening for its newly renovated and expanded facility.

Diana Poirier, executive director of the ROC society, said the community and governmental support for the project was phenomenal.

The expansion included adding 3,400 square feet to the facility. The new ROC store features the baked goods and crafts of the former shop but now also includes second-hand clothing and some products such as soaps and body care items from local artisans.

In 2017, the federal government announced $500,000 for a renovation and expansion to the local facility, with the funds going toward a new roof, a wheelchair ramp, flooring throughout the main level, new windows, and kitchen upgrades, as well as the used-clothing store and rental space. The provincial government provided $50,000 in funding while the Municipality of the County of Richmond, the Municipality of the County of Inverness, and the Town of Port Hawkesbury also provided $5,000 each.

Other funding partners also came forward, including Atlantic Windows, who supplied the windows, along with Central Building Supplies. Poirier said there was community fundraising as well.

HALIFAX: The Premier of Nova Scotia, the minister of health and the MLA for Cape Breton-Richmond were not satisfied with the level of palliative care for patients in the Strait area.

On April 17, the children of the late Marie Elizabeth Cole were at the Nova Scotia Legislature to hear Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon discuss their mother’s dying days during Private Member’s Statements.

Cole spent the last five days of her life on a stretcher in the Strait-Richmond Hospital emergency room. She died on March 7 after a four-month battle with terminal cancer.

According to a press release issued by the Progressive Conservative caucus, Cole was bounced from one emergency room bed to the next and there was no place for her family to rest, so they slept on the floor.

Paon wants to see designated palliative care beds for the Strait-Richmond Hospital, noting the closest beds are in Sydney or at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish.

This was two weeks after Paon questioned McNeil and Delorey about the case of Danny Latimer, who was in need of palliative care, but with no beds available at the Strait-Richmond Hospital, spent several days in the ER before being sent home. Latimer was also on a stretcher in the ER for some time.

The day Paon first asked a question of McNeil, a bed became available, but unfortunately, Latimer passed away on April 12. On April 13, Paon asked Delorey why a plan of action for palliative care submitted in 2015 was ignored. Paon said she wants to see a time where she does not have to raise people’s stories publicly, just to get action from the government.

The Premier responded that he discussed the matter with the Cape Breton-Richmond MLA after she raised the issue and tabled a report on palliative care in the House of Assembly. McNeil said he told Paon he intended to study the report and hold meetings to discuss the issue. The Premier explained that the problem stems from the decision to use palliative care beds for acute care at the Strait-Richmond Hospital.

ANTIGONISH: On April 12, Antigonish’s R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home CEO Michelle Thompson issued a press release stating the facility was facing a deficit of $400,000 for the fiscal year that ended on March 31.

Thompson said in order to deal with the deficit, the home decided to reduce staffing hours, leave vacancies unfilled in administration, and combine some positions.

When asked how the facility ended up with the deficit, Thompson said the facility added CCA (Continuing Care Assistant) hours in 2015 and it was felt at the time, the nursing home could work it into operations, which they were unable to accomplish.

The facility saw its budget reduced by $140,000 since 2015 due to provincial government cuts. A release from the facility states staffing hours were reduced in all support service departments and the majority of unfunded CCA hours implemented in 2015 were removed. The practice of one caregiver for five to six residents was changed to one caregiver for six to seven residents in the daytime, which the facility stated is within industry standards. Night shift staffing rations did not change and registered nurses and licensed practical nurses will not be impacted.

Thompson said 70 per cent of the home’s budget goes to salaries and 30 per cent is for operations, noting the one per cent reduction was from the whole budget. Thompson also listed housekeeping, environmental services and the dietary department as areas which will see reductions.

A release from the facility states the R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home cares for 136 residents and has a staffing complement of 250 people.