ARICHAT: Nearly four months after a tie vote sunk a move to launch a forensic audit of credit card expenses incurred by Richmond County’s municipal councillors and staff, the concept received unanimous council approval.

Councillors approved the motion to direct a forensic audit going back to April 1, 2011, which was initially brought forward by Louisdale area councillor Brian Marchand and formally launched by L’Ardoise area councillor Steve Sampson following an in-camera discussion with municipal solicitors.

Marchand made the motion because of “new information” which came to light through a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy request and subsequently posted on a Facebook site.

The motion drew applause from several people in attendance.

ANTIGONISH: Antigonish town and municipal councils jointly announced the Antigonish Arena will not host the BurMac hockey game in 2017 as a result of safety and damage concerns from the previous edition of the annual on-ice match up of StFX’s Burke and MacIsaac Houses.

The StFX Student Union said it was disappointed with the decision and noted that after problems were identified, students said they were willing to work with stakeholders to deal with issues. A student-led petition had over 1,000 on-line signatures less than 24 hours after the decision.

For their part, local municipal officials said the game is a university event and should be held on campus.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Former mayor Billy Joe MacLean warned that the town would have to make several difficult decisions to head-off a rise in provincially-controlled costs and drop in assessment revenue.

The mayor warned of “some challenges” in its budget that arose due to increased costs for education, social services, housing, and policing.

In its previous budget, the town was forced to make job cuts which were loudly criticized by some residents.

HALIFAX: Richmond District RCMP started an investigation into documents sent to a former Richmond Municipal Councillor, including a letter that threatened to reveal sensitive personal information, if he did not leave politics for good on April 8.

Former district 9 representative Steve Sampson checked his mail on the evening of April 5 and, upon returning to his Lower L’Ardoise home, opened an envelope sealed with “lots of scotch tape” and two postage stamps to find a photocopy of a receipt from a February 2014 hotel stay in Seattle, Washington. The receipt included multiple phone numbers Sampson called during this stay, and the unsigned letter in the same envelope told Sampson the sender would reveal that one of these numbers was to a male escort service in Seattle, unless the veteran councillor resigned his seat and pledged never to run for municipal office again.

Instead, following a night in which he “did not get five minutes of sleep,” Sampson turned over the letter and photocopied receipt to the RCMP’s St. Peter’s detachment the following day, then held a press conference in Halifax 24 hours later during which he confirmed that the receipt in question did include a call to a male escort agency.

PORT HAWKESBURY: With questions mounting concerning the condition and ongoing presence of a large vessel moored at the town’s main wharf, town council requested answers from the Strait of Canso Superport Corporation and the boat’s operators.

The Dutch Runner, a 75-foot cargo ship, originally docked in Port Hawkesbury on October 3 with the intent of leaving for Souris, PEI on December 17. With the boat still docked six months later, former town councillor Joe Janega was easily able to get unanimous approval for a motion that called for superport officials to address the matter.

GUYSBOROUGH: The RCMP investigated a case of animal cruelty in which a dog had to be put-down after being shot in the jaw.

On April 4 a Facebook post under the name “Maria RRu” detailed an encounter with a dog along the Lincolnville Loop, near Monastery, that had icicles on its fur, had a tough time walking and was bleeding from its jaw.

The dog was taken to the Highland Animal Hospital in Port Hawkesbury where the animal had to be euthanized due to the severity of injuries.

INVERNESS: The launch of a new administrative structure at Strait Area Transit led to the resignation of the co-operative’s general manager, municipal councillor Dwayne MacDonald, who served in the role for 18 months.

The SAT confirmed that the resignation was “definitely a mutual agreement” between MacDonald and the SAT and was “not a personal attack” on MacDonald’s performance as general manager.

ANTIGONISH: Tony’s Meats announced that its Mr. Donair products would be available in every province thanks to an agreement with Giant Tiger.

With Tony’s Meats having their main retail loop in Atlantic Canada, the move meant that the company could move their products into Quebec and Ontario markets.

PORT HAWKESBURY: RCMP charged Scott Lundrigan with six charges for his role in a single-vehicle collision which left one passenger dead.

Lundrigan faced a charge of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit causing death, and driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit causing bodily harm.

The charges stemmed from an incident at around 2:38 a.m. on October 23, 2015 when a truck allegedly driven by Lundrigan went off the road and struck a telephone pole on Fox Lane area of Route 19. Port Hawkesbury’s James Daniel Poirier, 19, died as a result of the crash.

PORT HAWKESBURY: On April 13, Strait regional school board members voted 7-3 in favour of permanently closing Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre on June 30, 2018.

Board members decided to push the closure date back to see if economic development earmarked for the area would have an effect on the student population. The board also decided to retain Grades Primary to 6 during the final years of operation.

HALIFAX: A lawyer representing two Richmond County municipal officials asked the Supreme Court of Canada to order Facebook to preserve information connected to three names who regularly posted on a Facebook group established to address concerns over the expenses filed by municipal councillors and staff.

Halifax-based attorney Michelle Award, acting on behalf of then Chief Administrative Officer Warren Olsen and former L’Ardoise area councillor Steve Sampson, officially filed an application ordering Facebook to preserve e-mail and IP addresses, as well as the date and time of Facebook registration for three members of the group “Taxpayers of Richmond County, NS.”

The group members included the names “Jim Davis,” “Paul Burke” and “Jake Sampson,” with the latter name listed as the sole administrator of the group.

MABOU: Members of the International Appalachian Trail North America enjoyed local hospitality on April 8 and 9 as the group hosted its annual spring council meeting.

Representatives from Maine, New Brunswick, Quebec, PEI, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia reported a productive session discussing the international hiking trail.