As early as 1824 a functioning school existed in Arichat. By 1834, the school faced insurmountable financial difficulties. As a result, the creditors – primarily John Tyrrell, a prominent Arichat merchant – foreclosed on the property, but instead of closing it, Tyrrell hired two lay teachers. This continued until 1842 when the school was closed for want of a teacher.
In the summer of 1860, Les Freres des Ecoles Chretiennes began teaching the boys of Arichat Academy.
In 1865 the provincial government passed an act which designated the Brothers’ school and the convent as high schools. This meant that all teachers were required to take examinations in English but the brothers refused to submit to this. They resigned and were replaced by lay teachers, one of whom was Remi Benoit.
The following was taken from the registers of Arichat Academy in 1925.
The students below, from Grades 4 and 5, were taught by Sr. Cecile Marie:
Hazel Thurgood, Albert Thurgood
Isabel Chisholm, Dr. A.W., Chisholm, Margaree
Willie Chisholm, Dr. A.W. Chisholm, Margaree
Evelyn Shaw, Thomas Shaw
Mary Rose Daigle, Joseph Daigle
Bernie Ainsworth, Mr. Ainsworth
Edith Theriault, Constant Theriault
The following students, from Grades 6-8 were in the “Advanced” section taught by Sr. Marie de Cenache:
Leo Boudreau, Daniel, Arichat
Willie Maloney, Wallace Maloney
Pierre Goyetche, Alcide Goyetche
James McDonald, Mrs. Stephen McDonald
Francis Burton, Mrs. Bertie Burton
Lillian Boudreau, Daniel, Arichat
Jeannette Hureau, Thomas, Arichat
Anita Boutin, William Boutin
Eliza Goyetche, Alcide Goyetche
Haidee Thurgood, Albert Thurgood
Anita Stone, Charles Stone
The following students, from Grades 9-11 were in the High School section taught by Sr. Marie Ste. Firmine:
Rodolphe LeBlanc, Thomas, LeBlanc, West Arichat
Pierre Thibeault, Pierre Thibeault
Evelyn Campbell, D.H. Campbell
Ella Cutler, W.O. Cutler
Helen LeBrun, Arthur A. LeBrun
Janie Forest, Mrs. Daniel Forest
Christina Dunphy, William Dunphy
Marie LeBlanc, Alfred LeBlanc
Eugenie Doucet, Pepin Doucet, St. Joseph du Moine
Germaine Comeau, Alex MacKinnon
Francoise Boucher, William Boucher
Elmira Boudreau, Louis Boudreau, Arichat
Clarisse LeBlanc, Mrs. Sabine Rose LeBlanc, Arichat
Hazel Burton, Mrs. Albert Burton
Margaret Chisholm, Dr. A.W. Chisholm, Margaree
Annie MacDonald, Angus A.,MacDonald, Centennial
Ada Cobin, Martha Cobin, Boylston
Clara Pellerin, James Pellerin, Larry’s River
Vincent Power, James Power, Arichat
Percy Young, Cpt. Frank Young, Arichat
Gustave Comeau, Cpt. Alex MacKinnon
Mary Carroll, W.F. Carroll , Sydney
Isabella LeBlanc, Pierre LeBlanc, Halifax
Jean Maddin, James Maddin, Sydney
Daniel MacDonald, Christine MacDonald, Judique
Leo Campbell, Leo E. Campbell, Judique
Amedee Boucher, William Boucher, Arichat