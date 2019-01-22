Arichat Academy educated generations of children from around Richmond County, and the greater Strait area.

As early as 1824, a functioning school existed in Arichat. By 1834, the school faced insurmountable financial difficulties, and as a result, the creditors – primarily John Tyrrell, a prominent Arichat merchant – foreclosed on the property, but instead of closing it, Tyrrell hired two lay teachers. This continued until 1842 when the school was closed for want of a teacher.

In the summer of 1860, Les Freres des Ecoles Chretiennes began teaching the boys of Arichat Academy.

In 1865 the provincial government passed an act which designated the Brothers’ school and the convent as high schools. This meant that all teachers were required to take examinations in English; the brothers refused to submit to this. They resigned and were replaced by lay teachers, one of whom was Remi Benoit.

The following are taken from the registers of Arichat Academy beginning in 1924.

Student number 131 to student number 153 were in the Intermediate section taught by Sr. Marie du Cenache in 1925.

  1. 6 Eva Burton, Bertie, Arichat – 179/196
  2. 6 Mary Louise Rancon, Charles, Arichat – 178.5/196
  3. 6 Margaret Mombourquette, Simon, Arichat – 173/196
  4. 6 Isabell LeBlanc, Edward, Arichat – 181/196
  5. 6 Blanche Hureau, Thomas, Arichat – 183.5/196
  6. 6 Adelaide Theriault, Alphonse, Arichat – 159.2/196
  7. 6 Mary Wilson, Daniel, Arichat – 44.5/196
  8. 6 Edna Shaw, Thomas, Arichat – 150.5/196
  9. 7 Clifford Edwards, Philip, Arichat – 165/196
  10. 8 Mary Groom, William, Grand Greve – 177.5/196
  11. 7 Beatrice Boudreau, John David, Port Felix – 186.5/196
  12. 6 Blanche Roy, Bennie, Cambridge, Mass. – 181/196
  13. 6 Dolotose Leblanc, Peter, Halifax – 183.5/196
  14. 6 Agnes David, John, Port Felix – 186/196
  15. 7 Clarence Boudreau, Albert LeBlanc, Poulamond – 186.5/196
  16. 8 Joseph Marchand, Desire, Pondville – 168/196
  17. 8 Velma Boucher, Simon, Arichat – 86/196
  18. 8 Agnes McLean, James, Mulgrave – 184/196
  19. 7 Albert LeBlanc, Ned, Arichat – 174.5/196
  20. 6 Ivan Shaw, Thomas, Arichat – 133/196
  21. 6 Blanche Richard, Pierre, Arichat – 89/196
  22. 8 Margaret Brousel, Arthur, Arichat – 47.5/196
  23. 6 Myrtle Latimer, John, Arichat – 12/196

Note: Sr. Marie Ste. Firmini taught high school in 1926

  1. 11. Germaine Comeau, Capt. Alex MacKinnon – 184/191
  2. 11 Francoise Boucher, William – 185/191
  3. 11 Ella Cutler, Mr. M.O. 160/191
  4. 11 Clara Pellerin, James, Larry’s River – 189/191
  5. 10 Clarisse LeBlanc, Mrs. Sabine R., Arichat – 119/191
  6. 10 Hazel Burton, Albert – 163/191
  7. 10 Gustave Comeau, Capt. Alex MacKinnon, Arichat – 178/191
  8. 10 Amedee Boucher, William, Arichat – 65/191
  9. 10 Jack Forest, Daniel, Lochside – 184/191
  10. 10 Leo Campbell, John C., Judique – 92/191
  11. 9 Joseph Marchand, Desire, Pondville – 185/191
  12. 9 Mary Groom, William, Grand Greve – 191/191
  13. 9 Elizabeth Brymer, Alex, Boston – 191/191
  14. 10 Florence Girroir, Mrs. A.G. MacDonald, Antigonish – 153/191
  15. 10 Elmira Boudreau, Louis, Arichat – 90/191
  16. 10 William Hushard, William, Canso – 72/197

Note: teacher: Sr. Marie Ste. Prudent Primary 1927

  1. P Bernadette Boucher, Albert – 183/197
  2. P Eva LeBlanc, Mrs. Joseph Celera, Arichat – 182.5/197
  3. P Rose Madden, William – 181.5/197
  4. P Evelyn Monbourquette, Simon – 161.5/197
  5. P Alice Petitpas, Walter – 178.5/197
  6. P Mary Tyrrell, John – 176.5/197
  7. P Elmire Goyetche, Alphonse – 177/197
  8. P Emma Bonin, Joseph – 47/197
  9. P Marie Bonin, Joseph – 34/197
  10. P Thomas Goyetche, Alcid – 119/197
  11. P Hilda Landry, Raymond – 106/197
  12. P Annie Wilson, Daniel – 108/197
  13. P Marie Louise Petitpas, Walter – 90.5/197
  14. P Alice Bonin, Joseph Petitpas – 92.5/197
  15. P Amable Bonin, Joseph – 23/197

