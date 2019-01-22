As early as 1824, a functioning school existed in Arichat. By 1834, the school faced insurmountable financial difficulties, and as a result, the creditors – primarily John Tyrrell, a prominent Arichat merchant – foreclosed on the property, but instead of closing it, Tyrrell hired two lay teachers. This continued until 1842 when the school was closed for want of a teacher.

In the summer of 1860, Les Freres des Ecoles Chretiennes began teaching the boys of Arichat Academy.

In 1865 the provincial government passed an act which designated the Brothers’ school and the convent as high schools. This meant that all teachers were required to take examinations in English; the brothers refused to submit to this. They resigned and were replaced by lay teachers, one of whom was Remi Benoit.

The following are taken from the registers of Arichat Academy beginning in 1924.

Student number 131 to student number 153 were in the Intermediate section taught by Sr. Marie du Cenache in 1925.

6 Eva Burton, Bertie, Arichat – 179/196 6 Mary Louise Rancon, Charles, Arichat – 178.5/196 6 Margaret Mombourquette, Simon, Arichat – 173/196 6 Isabell LeBlanc, Edward, Arichat – 181/196 6 Blanche Hureau, Thomas, Arichat – 183.5/196 6 Adelaide Theriault, Alphonse, Arichat – 159.2/196 6 Mary Wilson, Daniel, Arichat – 44.5/196 6 Edna Shaw, Thomas, Arichat – 150.5/196 7 Clifford Edwards, Philip, Arichat – 165/196 8 Mary Groom, William, Grand Greve – 177.5/196 7 Beatrice Boudreau, John David, Port Felix – 186.5/196 6 Blanche Roy, Bennie, Cambridge, Mass. – 181/196 6 Dolotose Leblanc, Peter, Halifax – 183.5/196 6 Agnes David, John, Port Felix – 186/196 7 Clarence Boudreau, Albert LeBlanc, Poulamond – 186.5/196 8 Joseph Marchand, Desire, Pondville – 168/196 8 Velma Boucher, Simon, Arichat – 86/196 8 Agnes McLean, James, Mulgrave – 184/196 7 Albert LeBlanc, Ned, Arichat – 174.5/196 6 Ivan Shaw, Thomas, Arichat – 133/196 6 Blanche Richard, Pierre, Arichat – 89/196 8 Margaret Brousel, Arthur, Arichat – 47.5/196 6 Myrtle Latimer, John, Arichat – 12/196

Note: Sr. Marie Ste. Firmini taught high school in 1926

11. Germaine Comeau, Capt. Alex MacKinnon – 184/191 11 Francoise Boucher, William – 185/191 11 Ella Cutler, Mr. M.O. 160/191 11 Clara Pellerin, James, Larry’s River – 189/191 10 Clarisse LeBlanc, Mrs. Sabine R., Arichat – 119/191 10 Hazel Burton, Albert – 163/191 10 Gustave Comeau, Capt. Alex MacKinnon, Arichat – 178/191 10 Amedee Boucher, William, Arichat – 65/191 10 Jack Forest, Daniel, Lochside – 184/191 10 Leo Campbell, John C., Judique – 92/191 9 Joseph Marchand, Desire, Pondville – 185/191 9 Mary Groom, William, Grand Greve – 191/191 9 Elizabeth Brymer, Alex, Boston – 191/191 10 Florence Girroir, Mrs. A.G. MacDonald, Antigonish – 153/191 10 Elmira Boudreau, Louis, Arichat – 90/191 10 William Hushard, William, Canso – 72/197

Note: teacher: Sr. Marie Ste. Prudent Primary 1927