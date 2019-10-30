As early as 1824 a functioning school existed in Arichat. By 1834, the school faced insurmountable financial difficulties, and as a result, the creditors – primarily John Tyrrell, a prominent Arichat merchant – foreclosed on the property, but instead of closing it, Tyrrell hired two lay teachers. This continued until 1842 when the school was closed for want of a teacher.

In the summer of 1860, Les Freres des Ecoles Chretiennes began teaching the boys of Arichat Academy.

In 1865 the provincial government passed an act which designated the Brothers’ school and the convent as high schools. This meant that all teachers were required to take examinations in English; the brothers refused to submit to this. They resigned and were replaced by lay teachers, one of whom was Remi Benoit.

The following Primary Level students’ names are taken from the registers of Arichat Academy beginning in 1924. By 1928, the teacher was Sister Marie du Cenache.

Student Parent/Guardian Attendance

Emilie Boudreau, John Sutherland, 188/201

Conrade Boutin, William Bouton, 200.5/201

Xavier Boucher, Simon B., 201/201

Frederick Thurgood, Albert T., 187/201

Agnes David, Rev. A.A. Boudreau, L’Ardoise 201/201

Marion MacDonald, James Power, 194/201

Thelma MacDonald, James Power, 200/201

Edward Edwards, Phillip E., 133/201

Lillian Boudreau, Daniel B., 186/201

Theresa Goyetche, Alphonse G., 157/201

Roderick McLean, Hugh M., Long Point, 189/201

Elenor F. Morgan, Mrs. M.B. Downs, NY, USA, 98/201

At this point Sr. Marie Colombane became the teacher

Bernadette Richard, Pierre R., 193/201

Evelyn Shaw, Thomas J. Shaw, 165.5/201

Claire LeBlanc, Edouard L., 173/201

Anna Boucher, Simon B., 188.5/201

Jean LeBlanc, Eward L., 152/201

Kathleen Girroir, Mrs. A.G. MacDonald, Antigonish, 195/201

Rose Ann Rancon, Charles R., 180.5/201

Dorothy Young, Frank Y., 178.5/201

Agnes Monbourquette, Simon M., 186.5/201

Marie Goyetche, Alphonse G., 194/201

Delima LeBlanc, Casimir L., 179/201

Joseph Richard, Pierre R., 175/201

Napoleon Benoit, Joseph B., 190/201

Amedee Goyetche, Alcide G., 21.5/201

Daniel Madden, William M., 183/201

Gustave Benoit, Joseph B., 190.5/201

George Young, Frank Y., 165.5/201

Alexandre Boucher, Albert B., 178/201

Charles LeBlanc, Casimir L., 110.5/201

Francis Petitpas, Walter P., 166.5/201

Mona MacDonald, Colin M., Lanark, Antigonish Co., 86/201

Carl Burton, Bertie B., 110.5/201

Joseph Boudreau, Daniel B., 163.5/201

Walter Petitpas, Not Listed, 78.5/201

Hilford Burton, Not Listed, 30/201

Rose Ann Rancon, Charles, 162/201

Agnes Monbourquette, Simon M., 143.5/198

Marie Goyetche, Alphonse G., 148/198

Delina LeBlanc, Casimir L., 0/198

Napoleon Benoit, Joseph B., 136/198

Daniel Madden, William M., 185/198

Dorothy Young, Frank Y., 173/198

Gustave Benoit, Joseph B., 163.5/198

Joseph Boudreau, Daniel B., 170.5/198

George Young, Frank Y., 152.5/198

Francis Petitpas, Walter P., 160/198

Theophile Richard, Pierre R., 160.5/198

Everette Burton, Bertie B., 163/198

Omer LeBlanc Godfrey L. 168/198

Leo Rancon, Pierre R., 165.5/198

Emma Petitpas, Walter P., 163.5/198