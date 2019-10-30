As early as 1824 a functioning school existed in Arichat. By 1834, the school faced insurmountable financial difficulties, and as a result, the creditors – primarily John Tyrrell, a prominent Arichat merchant – foreclosed on the property, but instead of closing it, Tyrrell hired two lay teachers. This continued until 1842 when the school was closed for want of a teacher.
In the summer of 1860, Les Freres des Ecoles Chretiennes began teaching the boys of Arichat Academy.
In 1865 the provincial government passed an act which designated the Brothers’ school and the convent as high schools. This meant that all teachers were required to take examinations in English; the brothers refused to submit to this. They resigned and were replaced by lay teachers, one of whom was Remi Benoit.
The following Primary Level students’ names are taken from the registers of Arichat Academy beginning in 1924. By 1928, the teacher was Sister Marie du Cenache.
Student Parent/Guardian Attendance
At this point Sr. Marie Colombane became the teacher
