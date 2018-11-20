January 8-9, 1951: Duyon, Isidore, Arichat, 76 years old, husband of Lina Duyon

March 9-10, 1951: LeBlanc, Adèle, 65 years, formerly of Mulgrave, wife of Jeffrey LeBlanc

April 11-13, 1951: Briand, Eliza Jeanne, Pondville, 72 years and six months, wife of Noël Briand

June 18,1951: Boudreau, Dame Marie Barbe, Arichat, 77 years, wife of Albert Boudreau

August 12-13, 1951: Boudreau, Adam K., Arichat, two years, nine months, son of Cyril Boudreau

August 31-September 3, 1951: Rançon, Joseph Wallace Alexis, Arichat, 38 years and eight months

September 23-25, 1951: Richard, Jeffrey, Arichat, 88 years

November 24-27, 1951: Goyèche, Jeffrey Arthur, Arichat, 70 years

January 22-24, 1952: LeBlanc, William (Billie), Arichat, 36 years, son of Albini LeBlanc and Agnès Dixon

February 6-8, 1952: Goyèche, Frédéric (Miller), Arichat, 74 years and nine months, son of Rémi Goyèche and Henriette Richard

March 17-20, 1952: Fitzgerald LeBrun, Helen Zita, Arichat, 70 years, daughter of Patrick and Betsy F. LeBrun and wife of Arthur LeBrun

April 7-9, 1952: Landry, Alvina Joséphine, Arichat, 82 years and five months, wife of Léonie Landry

May 13-16, 1952: Boudreau, Thomas Cleophas, Arichat, 42 years, husband of Agathe LeBlanc

May 31- June 2, 1952: Boudreau, Henri Jean, Arichat, 84 years, husband of Anne May Bonin

July 4-7, 1952: Marchand, Fred. Michel, Arichat, 88 years

Octobr 2-5,1952: Rançon, Mme. Louise Artémise, Arichat, 76 years

October 24-26, 1952: LeBlanc, Elizabeth Julie, D’Escousse, 86 years

January 14-17, 1953: LeBlanc, Jean F.X., Arichat, 40 years, son of Edouard and Florie LeBlanc

March 3-5, 1953: Fougère, Vye. Elizabeth, Arichat, 83 years, wife of Charles Fougère

April 4-May 3, 1953: McCarthy, Edwin Thomas, at the Camp Hill Hospital, 84 years, husband of Martha Richard

September 1-5, 1953: Paon, Colin, Halifax, 41 years, six months

September 6-8, 1953: Martel, Marie Yvonne, Arichat, 62 years, nine months, wife of Joseph Martel

September 13-15, 1953: Britten, Lucy Marlene, Arichat, three years and eight months, daughter of Francis S. Britten and Mary Murial Landry

December 18-20, 1953: Babin, Thomas A., Arichat, 62 years and six months, husband of Delta Robertson

December 25-27, 1953: Goyèche, Joseph Alonzo, Arichat, 65 years, husband of Alexina Bonin

February 4-6, 1954: Landry, Joseph Simon, Arichat, 81 years and four months, son of Hilaire Landry

February 5-7, 1954: Forest, Mme. Charlotte, Arichat, 92 years

February 21-23, 1954: Samson, Mme. Jeanne, Arichat, 90 years

March 2-5, 1954: DeCoste, Mme. Elizabeth Anne, at the Victoria General Hospital, 38 years, wife of Charles E. DeCoste

April 13-15, 1954: David, Fred., Arichat, 82 years

April 25-28, 1954: Guernon Boudreau, Marie Anne, Arichat, 88 years, wife of Etienne Boudreau

May 24-27, 1954: Boudreau, Daniel Charles, Arichat, 83 years, husband of Catherine Barrett

June 12-14, 1954: Ryan, Marie Clarisse, Arichat, 26 years, son of Francis Joseph Ryan and Marie Alice Boudreau

June 17-19, 1954: Marchand, Mme. Marie Bertha, Arichat, 59 years, wife of Jospeh Marchand

June 17-20, 1954: LeBrun, Mme. Marie Alice, Arichat, 43 years, wife of Gérald LeBrun

July 19-21, 1954: Boucher, Mme. Marie M., Arichat, 89 years and nine months, wife of Willie Boucher

August 10-12, 1954: Boudreau, Albert, Arichat, 82 years, husband of Marie Barbe Boudreau

September 5, 1954: Boutilier, Herbert, at the hospital, son of Herbert Boutilier and Marie Dorice Power

September 18-20, 1954: Babin, Norbert, at the Isle Madame Hospital, 66 years, wife of Marie Fougère

October 12-14, 1954: Fougère, Thomas, Arichat, 86 years

October 28-30, 1954: Boucher, Henri W., Arichat, 84 years

November 7-9, 1954: Dewolfe, Henriette, Arichat, 93 years

December 20-23, 1954: Goyèche, Mme. Mélinda, Arichat, 81 years