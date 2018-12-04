Main Street Arichat 1935: On the water side of this street and approximately in the centre of the village

is the vacant home of the late Dr. A.A. LeBlanc (who died in 1919 at age 54) of New Brunswick who was married to Sabine Rose Bellefontaine in 1889. There were five offspring: Raymond, 1890; Alexandra, 1893; Rose, 1895; Corinne, 1898; and Lorraine.

The place remained vacant until acquired by Tom Acton, a native of Balls Creek, who died in 1965. He was married to Mary Stone (who died in 1991 at age 85) in 1927, and they brought into the world five children: Lillian, 1928 (married Norman Samson); Anita, 1933 (married Ty Marchand); Richie, 1945 (married Ann Landry); Bernie, 1949 (married Debbie Nelson); and Doris, 1930 (married Harold Comeau).

Chuck Boudreau was the ensuing owner, followed by Nancy Britten.

The charred vacant lot next door bore witness to Dr. A.A. LeBlanc’s drug store, which was destroyed by fire in 1922.

Next in line was the family of shoemaker/barber Willie Boutin who died in 1936 at the age of 68. He was married to Alvina Fougere of Petit de Grat who died in 1960 at age 90. The children were Gustave, 1899; Blanche, 1901; Wilfred, 1903; Conrad, 1909 (killed by a torpedo attack in 1941 while serving in the navy); Isidore, 1913; Amelia, 1904-1934; Anita, 1911 (who died in 1977 at age 66), the youngest daughter, married Kenny (Clarence) Bouchard (who died in 1973 at age 76) from River Bourgeois and stayed on in the home raising their family there: Celine; Robert, 1947; Wilfred, 1945; Conrad, 1941; Emily, 1942; Gustave, 1943-1960; and Mary.

After the Bouchards, the ensuing occupants were Jack and Peggy (MacNeil) Ouellette and their sons, John and Michael. Jack is retired from the military and Peggy from the Richmond District School Board where she was a teacher and curriculum consultant. They continue to occupy the home.

Then there was a very historic building which stood on what is today the U.J. LeBlanc/Rona lumber yard. In 1935 this building was all that survived of the once formidable Robin fish and shipping enterprise. It had been built in the mid to late 1790’s on the south side of the harbour as a general store.

In 1903, as the company downsized its operation, it procured the services of Lawrence Mury of West Arichat to float and relocate this rather substantial structure. Utilizing manpower and horsepower, as well as pulleys and hundreds of barrels, the job was completed successfully. In 1911 the Robin presence in Arichat passed into history when the store was sold to Thomas Boudrot (who died in 1935 at age 73), a sea captain who married Jane Boudrot, daughter of Richard Boudrot and Angela Richard.

Jane, who died in 1968 at the age of 78, oversaw the operation, which included the store and rental units. The central part of the building was two-storied with general merchandise on the ground floor and clothing and yard goods above. The roof line swooped down on both sides from the raised midpoint; on the east side was a living accommodation for the family which included Alphonse, 1895, a doctor in Quebec; Lorenzo, who died in 1922 at age 24; Alfred, 1904-1927; Eva (Crosby-Young), 1890-1968; who Ida (1891-1979) who married E.C. Doyle.

On the west side was an office area, which was leased over the years to such people as Dr. Deveau, Dr. Herbin and lawyer John J. Copland. With the passing of Captain Thomas and Jane and the closing of the store, daughter Eva and her husband Ben Young resided there.

Later the old place returned to its commercial roots and when it fell victim to fire in 1974, it housed a clothing outlet owned by Paul Baccardax and Ron’s TV, a television repair shop whose proprietor was Malcolm Jackson.