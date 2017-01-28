On the lower street near the site of the Government Wharf now stand the Premium Seafood shrimp plant and the C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home.

In 1935, this latter site accommodated the home of Roddie and Ethel (Boucher) MacDonald. The front portion of their little house served as an ice cream parlour, and the elongated rear section was used for storing ice. In the shop, there were a few booths and a counter and shelves laden with candies and other confections.

The tiny store closed in the 1960’s, and the shutters were often folded and barred over the two long front windows. At times, though, they were pulled back revealing exquisite model sailing ships based on those that graced Arichat Harbour in the nineteenth century.

- Advertisement -

At the bottom of the hill, next to the MacDonalds and continuing east, was an abandoned house that once belonged to George Spry. Spry had been a Petty Officer in the British Navy and later it was he who maintained the lines, and thus the service, for the Western Union Telegraph Company which connected Isle Madame to its system via a cable across Lennox Passage at Grandique Ferry.

It was also his job of to aid the MLA Isidore LeBlanc in firing the cannons on special occasions. George Spry was married to Mary Ann Stone (1847-1896) and died in 1899 in Mulgrave. This home was reincarnated as will be seen later.

On the slope of the hill were two old vacant homes.

One had belonged to the LeNoirs and the other to Willie Madden who was Registrar of Deeds. In 1949, Connie Madden built his home just to the rear of where these old places stood.

Connie (1917-1983) was married in 1946 to a Dutch girl whom he met while serving with Canadian Forces in Europe during World War II. Her name is Magdalenian Van de Bunt, otherwise known as Lainie. They raised a family of six: Rhea, Alice, Eddie, Joann, Nora, and Lynn.

Across the lane, continuing east, was the house built by Jack Latimer and later purchased by Morton Binet (1890-1982). In 1932 Morton married Cecile Boudreau who died in 2003 at age 92. They had eight children: Stanage, Edith, Marilyn, Edward, John (Timmy), Connie, Shirley, and Lydia. After the death of Cecile the home was taken over and renovated by daughter, Lydia, and her husband, Ralph.

In 1921, postmaster Jimmy Power (who died in 1955) married Daisy MacDonald (who died in 1958) and they had six children: Mildred, Edwin, Jane, Doris, Gwennie, and Lawrence (Buddy). They lived in a large, duplex-like structure alongside Jimmy’s parents, Lawrence Power and his wife Victoria (Piro).

The elder Powers raised five children: Gertrude, Clara, James, Andrew, and Joseph Oswald. This house lay vacant until Jimmy’s son, Eddie, downsized it as a family home. He was succeeded there by Bill Drake, Baptiste Richard, Leslie Skinner, and Donna Fraser.

Joe Parker married Catherine Edwards in 1907 and they lived next door. They had a daughter, Sadie; the next two generations are Cassie and Wally.

Eventually Cassie’s uncle, Philly Parker, who was blind, occupied the place by himself. To pass the time, he sat outside and chatted with passersby who invariably asked if he was well, and he invariably answered that he was and that, in fact, he was “watching the flies in Cap Auguet pick their teeth.”

This home was replaced by a mobile dwelling belonging to Aurine (Samson) and her husband, Carl Pardy and ultimately to Kathleen (Boucher) Samson and her mother.