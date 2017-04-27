Arm Wrestling Provincials come to Port Hawkesbury

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Nova Scotia Arm Wrestling Championships will be decided Saturday, May 6 at the Carriage House.

“It’s been awhile since we brought the provincials to town, and we figured it would be a good spot to host it,” said Mark MacPhail, Director of Arm Wrestling Nova Scotia.

“Nationals are in Halifax this year, and it’s the first time they’ve been there since 1994, so we’re hoping for a big turnout. We’re trying to spread the word as best as we can, and we hope lots of people come out.”

It’s a great event for people to get a taste for the sport, MacPhail said, and he adds that he hopes newcomers visit the Carriage House to try things out.

MacPhail, originally from River Denys but now living in Ben Eoin, is a 10-time Canadian Heavyweight Arm Wrestling Champion and 27-time Nova Scotia Provincial Heavyweight Arm Wrestling Champion. He’s also amassed 12 Atlantic Championships and taken a bronze medal at the World Championship.

“It’s been three or four years since we held an event in the town,” he said, noting that moving the events around helps attract new interest in the sport. “It’ll be great to compete on my home turf.”

One interesting thing about the event at the Carriage House is that a film crew on hand. The filmmakers are from APTN and working on a 13-part documentary called ‘Arm Nation.’ Some of the provincials will be shot for their series which debuts next year.

“They’re following about half a dozen First Nation arm wrestlers across the country, and some of them are from Eskasoni,” MacPhail said. “People might be asked to sign waivers to have their image used on TV.”

Categories are for both men and women, and there are junior classes as well. With that, there’s a strong hand hold championship where people see how long they can hold 360 lbs.

For more information, contact the Nova Scotia Arm Wrestling Association at 902-489-9008 or visit novascotiaarmwrestling.com.