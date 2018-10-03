Arrest made after drug search

WEST ARICHAT: The RCMP expects to lay charges after they searched a residence and arrested a man last week.

On September 28, members of Richmond County RCMP and the Inverness Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a home in West Arichat.

Several people were inside at the time the RCMP arrived, including five children. A 25-year-old man from West Arichat was arrested at the scene. Police said they seized quantities of cocaine, marijuana, hash, a cutting agent, cash, and other evidence to support charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Although the 25-year-old man was released from police custody later that day, the RCMP said this investigation is ongoing and charges are expected in the coming days.